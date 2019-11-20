Just think. You’re not here by chance, but by God’s choosing. His hand formed you and made you into the person you are. He compares you to one else; you are one of a kind! You lack nothing that His grace can’t give you. He has allowed you to be here at this time in history to fulfill His special purpose for this generation. ”For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven,” (Ecclesiastes 3:1).
So, what happens when life gets you down? Is that God’s choosing? No, definitely not. It’s the work of the enemy. We are in the middle of a spiritual battle. The book of Revelation reveals the intensity of the battle in chapter 12, starting in verse 7:
“Then war broke out in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon. The dragon and his angels also fought, but he could not prevail, and there was no place for them in heaven any longer. So the great dragon was thrown out—the ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, the one who deceives the whole world. He was thrown to earth, and his angels with him.”
The Greek translation for Satan is “accuser.” Heaven fought against the great accuser, the deceiver of the world and kicked him out. The problem is that he was banned onto the Earth. His deceit surrounds us daily. But thankfully, Revelation also tells us how to join in the spiritual battle and fight the deceit and accusations that Satan throws at us. Starting in verse 10: “Then I heard a loud voice in heaven say: The salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God and the authority of His Messiah have now come, because the accuser of our brothers has been thrown out: the one who accuses them before our God day and night. They conquered him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, for they did not love their lives in the face of death.”
We are the brothers and sisters that have faced the tattletales of Satan. Satan tried to tell God our sins and how we didn’t deserve salvation, but Revelation clearly states that He was conquered by the blood of the Lamb and by our testimony. What testimony is it referring to? Our testimony that we believe that Christ is the Son of God and He died to cover our sins and transgressions.
So, what does that mean now? It means when the accuser comes and tries to get you down on yourself, you can claim the blood of the Lamb. You can tell him to go away in the name of Christ. He has already been conquered. You have the ability to claim victory over the problems in your life. You just need to realize its Satan, the accuser and deceiver, that is bringing them to the forefront.
