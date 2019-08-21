BANNER ELK — Christmas in August in Banner Elk, taking place Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 and 31, 2019, will give seasonal residents and visitors a chance to experience Christmas in Banner Elk.
All weekend long, the Corner on Main Clock Tower will be playing Christmas music and Christmas trees will be decorated throughout downtown. Christmas Eve Dinner, featuring roasted turkey and all the holiday trimmings, will be offered at Chef’s Table on Friday evening, Aug. 30. On Saturday, Aug. 31, shop for Christmas gifts at the Art on the Greene Festival at the Historic Banner Elk School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., then get ready for the star of the weekend’s event: The Carolina Snowbelles! This talented precision dance troupe, based in the High Country, will perform at Lees-McRae College’s Hayes Auditorium at 7 p.m.
LMC Summer Theatre’s Dr. Janet Barton Spear will also present the first act of summer performances and there will be a special visit from a surprise Santa Claus. The weekend promises fun for the entire family.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children for the evening’s show. Tickets may be purchased at the Banner Elk Town Hall or online by clicking to www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4251987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.