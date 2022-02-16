We just started a bible study on “The Chosen” in my life group. If you have not watched it, I encourage you to look it up. It’s the story of Jesus played out in characters in which you can easily identify with.
The first episode really opened my eyes to what many of us deal with today. We all know Mary Magdalene as a pivotal character in the story of Jesus. What we didn’t know was that she was struggling with her own inner demons before Jesus showed up on the scene.
In the series, when Mary was a little girl, her father quoted Isaiah 43:1 to her: “Now this is what the Lord says- the One who created you – Jacob, the One who formed you, Israel – Do not fear for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine.” We see the huge impact that verse plays on her. She keeps it wrapped inside a doll until she is older. We also see that life has hit her in such a way, as it does many of us, that she starts to doubt that she is important to God.
I watched the scenes play out on the screen and I thought about how much it reminds me of life today. There are so many things that we pray for that just don’t get answered. There are so many times we don’t feel the presence of God and start to doubt that he is actually working in our lives. Mary was at the point of giving up everything. She didn’t want to live.
It’s often that point of rock bottom that Jesus walks into our lives. In the series, Jesus walked in and Mary ran from him. He chased her down. He reassured her that he “had called her by name, and she was his.” She was a child of God who was dearly loved.
As we celebrate Valentine’s Day this week, we often see candies that say “Be Mine” and “I Love You.” I think that God gave us our Valentine message in Isaiah 43:1: “Do not fear for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine.”
