BANNER ELK — The expression “warm on the inside and out” took on a new meaning last Sunday Jan. 12, at the Banner Elk Winery. From 3 to 6 p.m. the High Country Charitable Foundation sponsored a chili dinner to benefit the Feeding Avery Families organization by offering a chili dinner, complete with s’mores over the firepit and the distribution of new winter coats, jackets, gloves and socks. Until the event, clothing items had been collected for more than a week at several locations, including Engel & Völkers Real Estate, the Banner Elk Winery and the Feeding Avery Families office.
Organizer Elizabeth Hemphling of the High Country Charitable Foundation wanted to create an event where the community would come together for a meal and support a good cause. Many families in Avery County are unprepared to provide warm clothing for themselves and their children during the coming colder months. Although the weather has been somewhat balmy of late, everyone knows that at some point serious cold will descend upon us. The focus of the event was to educate the community regarding the need in Avery County, especially in the case of the children.
The chili was prepared by chefs at Sorrento’s from Banner Elk and the live music was provided by entertainer Sam Fanthorpe.
During the event, winter clothing was donated and was also available for distribution. Approximately 150 items of new winter clothing has been given to families. Special recognition goes to a number of individuals and families who made large donations, including:
- The Leonard family (owners of Ski Country Sports), who donated many items.
- The Miller family (Footsloggers Sports), who brought in many new warm items from their shops.
- The Herndon family, who brought in 25 new coats.
- Brad Knowles, who donated a new coat he recently received for Christmas.
- Banner Elk Winery for providing the venue for hosting the event.
More items continue to be dropped off at both the Banner Elk Winery and at Feeding Avery Families in Newland. Event organizer Elizabeth Hemphling offers her personal pick-up and delivery service at (828) 773-8431. Just give her a call and she’ll be of assistance.
“The event was a big impact but the need is still great,” Hemphling said as the colder weather approaches. “We don’t want the mission to end.”
The community is invited to continue to donate any new winter coats, gloves and socks. Consider being an active part in the community by helping to keep residents “warm inside and out” for all of the upcoming winter season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.