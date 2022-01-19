BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — The investigation into an October homicide on the Blue Ridge Parkway is still underway, and the Charlotte FBI Field Office and National Park Service are searching for any information they can find.
On Oct. 9, Parkway personnel received a report from a park visitor of a body near a parkway overlook. Law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and located a deceased male below Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.8. Investigators identified the victim as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island. An autopsy conducted by the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office determined cause of death to be homicide.
According to a Twitter post from the Charlotte FBI, investigators determined that Calderon traveled from Rhode Island to North Carolina with two men in a silver 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida license plate KBYE67.
The FBI and the NPS are trying to develop a more detailed timeline. They are asking the public to contact them if they saw the vehicle or men on Oct. 6 or 7 between Raleigh and Blowing Rock.
Anyone with information concerning the case can call the Charlotte FBI Field Office at (704) 672-6100 or the National Park Service tip line at 1(888) 653-0009.
