Richard and Emma Trivett will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 30, 2019. They met in 1967, just before Richard left for Vietnam. After his return, they were married in 1969 in Gaffney, S.C. God has truly blessed them with many wonderful years together.
Family and friends are invited to join them for a celebration on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Crossnore First Baptist Church from 5 to 7 p.m. A meal will be served to those attending. They request no gifts; your presence is the only gift they desire.
