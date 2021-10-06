Peggy Pearson and Frankie Smith of Banner Elk, NC, are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Elizabeth “Liz” Pearson-McLaughlin to Jason Todd Arthurs, son of Janet and Doug Arthurs of Gastonia.
Liz is a graduate of Avery County High School and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, School of Journalism, where she received the Disney scholarship. She spent a summer abroad studying at Cambridge and received a post graduate fellowship to study in Germany and Amsterdam. She was employed for 10 years by NBC News Channel in Charlotte as a producer/on-air reporter where she has covered everything from the Super Bowl to the Olympics. She now works directly for the network as an on-air correspondent.
Jason, also a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and adjunct faculty at UNC, is a two-time North Carolina Photographer of the Year who began his career in newspapers but soon went on to direct the feature length film “Without a Fight” (about Kenya’s largest slum and the soccer league that holds families together) which premiered at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in 2012. He has continued to direct numerous documentaries, including the award winning “Last Barn Dance” featured on PBS. He is the owner of Jason Arthurs Photos/Films in Raleigh, NC.
Liz and Jason both love to travel and are blessed to have careers that take them all over the world. To celebrate their love of adventure, a small, private, destination wedding is planned. Family and friends will gather in Banner Elk this October to celebrate their upcoming marriage with a party at Mountain Glen Clubhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.