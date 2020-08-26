Samuel and Walker Goforth would like to announce the birth of their baby brother, Levi Robert Goforth.
Levi was born at 9:28 p.m. on May 27, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center. He weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. and was 19 inches long. His proud parents are Christopher and Tamara Goforth of Banner Elk.
His paternal grandparents are Keith and Anita Goforth of Banner Elk. Maternal grandparents are Traley and Susan Clawson of Elk Park. Paternal great grandparents are the late Robert and Elizabeth Goforth, the late Rev. Collis Sheppard, and Madeline Sheppard of Newland. Maternal great grandparents are Michael McGuire of Banner Elk, the late Clara Sparks, and the late Stanford and Ruby Clawson. Levi has four proud aunts, Heather, Bethany, Gracie and Clara, and two special cousins, Dustin and Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.