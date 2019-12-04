Laws anniversary

On Saturday, Nov. 23, family gathered to wish C.J. and Carolyn Laws of Heaton a Happy 40th wedding anniversary. They celebrated with a large Thanksgiving dinner, lots of games, and fun. C.J. and Carolyn celebrated with their children Trae (Kara), Cody, and Jordan (Joanie) and their three grandchildren: Everly, Anna, and Cole.

