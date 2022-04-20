Larry Dale Burleson and Sandra Ann Gaddy, of Jonesborough, Tenn., wish to announce their 50th anniversary.
They were married on April 22, 1972, in Sandy’s parents’ home (C.C. “Lun” Gaddy and Juanita Fevine Smith by the Rev. Geoffrey Jordan in Unicoi, Tenn.
Larry’s parents were Robert Mitchell Burleson and Eleanor Virginia Gragg of Hughes/Grandmother Mountain in Avery County. His grandparents were (paternal) Harrison Sanford Burleson and Susan Elizabeth “Lizzie” Wiseman Burleson. His maternal grandparents were Leason Carroll Gragg and Dora Bean Gragg. Siblings include Kerry, Glenda, Steve, twin-Gary, Gail and Bobby.
Sandra Ann’s paternal grandparents were John Cater Gaddy and Sarah Ann Bowman. Maternal grandparents were Dave Smith and Lucy Britt Smith. Siblings include Larry, Trula and Troy.
No celebrations/No gifts. Only the Lord’s guidance.
