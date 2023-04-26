Nurses greatly shape the care that patients receive in any hospital, and this is certainly true for Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH). Our nursing team provides our patients excellent care, and does so with extraordinary compassion. This means so much to every patient and family, since a hospital stay of any sort is challenging and sometimes even frightening.
Next month we celebrate both National Nurses Month and National Nurses Week, from May 6 to 12. To show our appreciation for their essential contributions to patient care, innovation, and quality at the hospital, we are planning celebratory events to recognize their special talents every day that week.
Supporting our nurses at BRRH means more than an annual celebration. We consistently encourage our nurses to design and take control of their own individual practice of nursing, which looks different for everyone. One way we do this is by supporting their participation in one of the initiatives in the hospital that can help them grow professionally, which in turn makes BRRH even better.
Nursing Professional Governance (NPG) at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital and the Mission Health System promotes nurses working together across the region to provide exceptional patient and family-centered care with compassion and integrity, so optimal outcomes for each person and team member are achieved. NPG connects nurses across the region to each other and to improve and promote their practices.
BRRH nurses can participate in unit-based or hospital councils to help shape the practice of nursing locally, or they may choose to participate in a division council, such as one of the “Big 4:” Nursing Practice Council, Nursing Quality and Safety Council, Nursing Professional Development Council, or Nursing Evidence Based Practice and Research Council. There are also service line councils or several committees which work to continuously improve and positively impact patient care and nursing work satisfaction. Providing quality care for all patients is the goal of every nurse at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.
By taking part in these groups, our nurses are building skills, networking with and learning from peers, brainstorming on quality improvement, and more. This is part of helping nurses work at what we call “the top of their license,” or practicing so they are using all the education and training they have earned. This allows them to be continuously challenged to excel and achieve.
A significant designation that BRRH earned in 2019 which supports our nurses and improves patients’ experiences is the Pathway to Excellence accreditation. This American Nurse Credentialing Center (ANCC) program acknowledges healthcare institutions that are proactive and dedicated to creating workplaces that create opportunities for nursing team members and encourage their professional growth.
The Pathway to Excellence credential is a powerful statement about the recipient’s commitment to excellence as a hospital, and it helps the hospital to recruit the best and brightest nurses and retain them.
Nursing staff members participate in the application process and comment on how their hospital supports nurses and their professional development. We resubmitted our Pathway to Excellence application this past April 3 and look forward to continuing to be a hospital that provides diverse opportunities and a growth-oriented environment for nursing staff.
Professional governance allows nurses to have a more influential voice, collaborate more effectively with colleagues, and make needed practice changes. Nurses are empowered to guide their profession into the future in a positive manner. All nurses can join a number of state or national nurses’ associations, including the North Carolina Nurses Association (NCNA) and the American Nurses Association (ANA), and advocate for the nursing profession. The American Nurses Association (ANA), for example, has a Membership Assembly that collaborates with their Board of Directors to determine the future direction of nursing as a profession. The elected ANA leaders work with a variety of organizations, including the American Academy of Nursing, the American Nurses Foundation, and the American Nurses Credentialing Center to serve the current and future needs of nurses.
Keeping nurses involved, supported, and encouraged has been particularly important over the last several years, as nurses have suffered soaring rates of burnout. Much of the problem was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The care protocols were ever-changing, and scores of ill patients crowded hospitals, which took a heavy toll on the physical and mental health of nurses.
I’m happy to say that each year our BRRH Patient and Family Advisory Council selects two DAISY Awards winners, and these nurses are recognized and rewarded for going “above and beyond” by providing outstanding care. They are energetic, innovative, and most importantly, compassionate nurses. For many nurses, this is the standard way they approach their work, not the exception, so it is never an easy task to choose the award recipients.
BRRH’s nurses deeply impact who we are as an organization. Our nursing team strives to provide the most advanced care possible for those in our community, and always with great sensitivity. We are truly fortunate to be the beneficiaries of their expertise, focus, and extraordinary care.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
