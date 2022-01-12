HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. To reserve a seat at one of the free workshops, call (828) 726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.
Upcoming free online workshops:
How to Start and Grow an Arts/Crafts Business in North Carolina
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Start and Grow an Arts/Crafts Business in North Carolina” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Learn how to properly start an arts/crafts related business in North Carolina. Seminar will cover how to properly register a business, best management practices, and tips for growth.
ABCs of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “ABCs of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget” from 2 to 3 p.m., and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. These are the ABCs of how to start a small business, combined with winning strategies from low-cost startups. Starting a small business on a limited budget is easier now than it has ever been.
Insurance for Your Small Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Insurance for Your Small Business” from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Business insurance comes in different forms, and making sure that a business is properly insured can save the owner a lot of money and headaches. This webinar reviews the various types of insurance products and discusses when they are appropriate for a business.
Finding Your Customer and Creating a Marketing Plan
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Finding Your Customer and Creating a Marketing Plan” from 2 to 3 p.m., and again from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Participants will learn the four types of customers, sources that are available to discover customers in a particular market area, and five ways to create a winning plan to target them.
Finding Traffic for Your Business Online with Paid Ads
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Finding Traffic for Your Business Online with Paid Ads” from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. In this webinar, participants will learn about different options to advertise a business using online resources. These options are often easier and much less expensive than traditional advertising. Topics to be discussed include social media advertising through major platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as Google Ads and other options.
