Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 14 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a recent completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.
CCC&TI Truck Driver training classes are offered in Buncombe, Caldwell, Gaston, Halifax, Haywood, Rowan, Rutherford, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. The next Truck Driver Training classes in Hudson with available seats scheduled for Jan. 4 to March 9, meeting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 5 to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday from Jan. 24 to May 11. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, call (828) 726-2380 or click to www.cccti.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.