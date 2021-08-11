CRANBERRY — Setting out into the night, hunters and their dogs searched the woods for raccoons while competing in the Avery County Coonhound Championships on Saturday, July 31, at the grounds of historic Cranberry High School. Demonstrating the dogs’ hunting abilities, hunters, guides and judges followed the canines through the forest to see how effectively their dogs could run raccoons up into trees.
The championships are hosted by the Carey’s Flat Wildlife Club and also held as a competition in memory of Ferrell Calhoun, a longtime member of the organization, according to the club’s president, Jason Morgan.
“We had some participants from Asheville, NC, and had some from as far as Kingsport, Tenn.,” Morgan said. The dogs compete in groups of four, called castes, to see which dog can run the most raccoons up a tree within a one-hour time span, according to Morgan.
“No killing occurs, since it is not raccoon hunting season,” said Christian Gardner. Gardner is a member of the Appalachian Holler Hunters, a local group that films informational videos about hunting, and filmed the event. Raccoon season, according to Gardner, starts around the same time as bear season, in mid-October.
The dog that ran the most raccoons, according to Morgan, was able to run three raccoons up trees during the hour. Morgan’s dog, Steele, won the competition.
The competitions are run in conjunction with the United Kennel Club, which according to their website is a company that “is an international dog registry celebrating bonds, rewarding ability and preserving the value of a pedigree.”
“Anybody with a UKC-registered hound could show up and hunt,” said Gardner. Morgan said there are not any qualifying events for the competition, so registering with the UKC is the only requirement to enter.
Morgan said that the Carey’s Flat Wildlife Club has been a part of the UKC since around 1983. Part of the competition, according to Morgan, is the bench show where, per UKC guidelines, the dogs are judged based on their physical health and presentation, such as whether they have large lungs that help them be better hunting dogs or flat feet that could disadvantage them on long hunts.
On the last Saturday of August, the Carey’s Flat Wildlife Club will host another coonhound tournament in honor of another longtime member of the club, JB Mitchell.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
