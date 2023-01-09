LINVILLE – Cannon Memorial Hospital announced on January 9 that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems, according to performance in patient experience.
As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, Cannon Memorial Hospital is in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Cannon Memorial Hospital is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “The caregivers at Cannon Memorial Hospital have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.
“I am extremely proud of our hospital’s achievement,” said Chuck Mantooth, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s CEO. “This award underscores our team’s commitment to providing top quality patient care.”
To learn more about Cannon Memorial Hospital visit apprhs.org/cannon/.
About Cannon Memorial Hospital
Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital, an Appalachian Regional Healthcare System member, is an 8-bed critical access hospital. The full-service emergency department, imaging department, laboratory, outpatient behavioral health, The Rehabilitation Center offering physical and occupational therapies, and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation round out the list of services. Conveniently located in Linville, the center point of Avery County, Cannon Memorial Hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.
About Press Ganey
Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.