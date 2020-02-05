Every February 2, various furry animals saunter out into the daybreak sun (or in some cases noontime light) to determine whether their respective shadows are seen and the determination is made to whether the weather will bear out six additional weeks of winter or an early spring.
The most famous of the animal predictors is “Punxsutawney Phil” of Pennsylvania. The groundhog is pulled from his resting place to adoring fans and serves as an unofficial national weatherperson of sorts, with onlookers waiting with bated breath to see what the climatological near future holds based upon his seeing his own shadow. During the annual ceremony held at daybreak on Sunday, Phil did not see his shadow (since it was snowing at the time, the chances of the sun’s appearing was rather dim).
According to event organizers, it marked only the 20th occasion that Phil did not see his shadow, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that the famous groundhog’s prognostication has been correct approximately 40 percent of time since the practice’s inception back in 1887.
Although Phil is the most well-known predictor, there are a number of additional creatures used to predict weather. The most obvious to local readers is the woolly worm, which is celebrated with a festival attended by tens of thousands each third weekend in October in Banner Elk, with the segments of the winning worm transcribed to predict the coming winter in the High Country. Woolly worm officials state that the woolly worm predictions are correct up to 87 percent of the time, a total that NOAA has neither confirmed nor denied.
Phil isn’t even the only groundhog that predicts whether there will be an early spring. In Georgia, “Gen. Beauregard Lee” is roused at sunrise for his weather prediction. “Staten Island Chuck” is famous in New York for his predicting skills, made famous in 2009 when the rodent bit former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on the finger as the official reached into his cottage to bring him onstage.
Other groundhogs who share the limelight on Feb. 2 for their weather predictions are “Jimmy the Groundhog” in Sun Prairie, Wisc., Marion, Ohio’s groundhog “Buckeye Chuck,” neighboring Tennessee’s resident prognosticator “Chattanooga Chuck,” Chautauqua County, NY’s “Dunkirk Dave,” as well as “Whistle the Thistlepig” from the Cleveland, Ohio, Museum of Natural History.
Here in the Old North State, we also have multiple Groundhog Day traditions. In Brevard, a white squirrel named “Pisgah Pete” does the soothsaying, while in the town of Garner, “Snerd the Groundhog” appears for an annual prediction.
The most well known of the state animal Groundhog Day predictors, however, resides in Raleigh, where at approximately noon each Feb. 2, “Sir Walter Wally” emerges and is presented by the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences for his annual foretelling of whether an early spring will arrive. This year, Walter predicted six more weeks of winter, conflicting the prediction of his more famous counterpart, Phil. According to the NCMNS director, Walter’s prognostication has been correct 64 percent of the time.
Whether spring will arrive on time or early or late is virtually anybody’s guess, especially with conflicting groundhogs muddying the proverbial waters. Perhaps the best way to predict the weather here in Avery County is to heed the adage of countless old-timers through the years: “Look outside. If you don’t like what the weather is doing, wait 10 minutes, and it is bound to change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.