NEWLAND — After a long delay due to last winter’s weather and COVID-19, Cadet Kristopher Calhoun, the Avery County JROTC’s former Battalion Commander, became the second person in Avery County to earn the Junior Distinguished Badge.
The prestigious Distinguished Badge program began in 1884 when the U.S. Army first awarded the Distinguished Marksman Badge. In 1891, the program expanded to offer a Distinguished Rifleman Badge and a new Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge. Eventually, there were Distinguished Badge programs for each service and for civilians. The Distinguished Rifleman and Distinguished Pistol Shot Badges are the highest honor that most military and civilian rifle and pistol shooters can aspire to earn.
In 1963, the program was expanded to include the International Distinguished Badge, which points can only be earned in Olympic, World Championship, World Cup and Continental Championships, is perhaps the most difficult Distinguished Badge of all to earn. In 2001, a Junior Distinguished Badge for excellence in three-position air rifle competitions was added. The CMP is proud to recognize all shooters who have “gone Distinguished” from the program’s inception in 1884 until today.
Calhoun will be awarded his badge in a ceremony at Avery County High School, and his badge will be No. 1491 to be awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.