BANNER ELK — A recent Book Exchange program at the Historic Banner Elk School featured Joielle Calhoun, office manager at Avery County Emergency Services, who explained what to expect when you call 911. Paramedics Jessi Wagner and Adam Miller accompanied Calhoun, answering questions and providing information.
“We are dedicated to providing excellent service to our residents,” Calhoun said. “You can help us by understanding what we do and what we need from you when a call is placed.”
The following are helpful instructions when making an emergency call:
- When you call, the dispatcher will ask several questions concerning your exact location and the nature of the emergency, as well as your age, circumstances leading to the call, and current medications. Do not hang up until help arrives.
- A list of medications, special instructions, a list of names to contact and a copy of your Living Will is very helpful.
- A minimum size of 4-inch letters with reflective paint on an easy-to-locate sign on your property and home is ideal.
- If possible, turn on porch or flood lights to help responders find your home.
Falls are the No. 1 cause of emergency calls. You can help prevent falls by removing throw rugs and installing grab bars in showers and tubs. This is especially important for those who live alone or are elderly.
All emergency personnel receive extensive training to perform their work. Emergency Medical Technician, Advanced EMT and paramedics undergo different levels of training, ranging from 6 to 12 months up to two years, with 200 hours spent in an emergency room setting and 300 hours in an ambulance. Once this training is complete, monthly in-service programs keep personnel current on the most up-to-date practices. These dedicated folks work 24-hour shifts eight days per month.
Avery County Emergency Medical Services has 52 paid employees, while most of those who work with the local Rescue Squad are volunteers. Often, area firefighters, also well trained and usually volunteers, are the first responders on the scene.
For more information, call Calhoun at (828) 733-8286 or look for Avery County Emergency Medical Services on Facebook. Many thanks to all our responders for their excellent care and compassion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.