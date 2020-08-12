LENOIR — Caldwell Arts Council announces its “Western NC Regional Online Poetry Competition,” featuring Final Judge Kari Gunter-Seymour, Poet Laureate of the state of Ohio, and $1,200 in total cash awards.
Residents of the following 31 counties in western North Carolina are eligible to enter: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Davie, Forsyth, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey. The deadline for entry is midnight, Sept. 15, 2020, entrants must be at least 18 years of age at time of submission, and each entrant may submit up to two original poems.
Cost to enter the competition is $10 for up to two poems, and all entries and entry fees must be submitted electronically. Poems must not have been written before Jan. 1, 2019, and previously published poems are not eligible for submission.
Poems can be of any subject matter or style, however, the Caldwell Arts Council reserves the right to decline the written or audible posting/performance of any entered poem to its website, or other Arts Council platform due to its unsuitability for wide audiences as determined solely by the Caldwell Arts Council.
Poems must be submitted electronically as a WORD document using .doc or .docx as your file extension, must be single spaced in Times New Roman font, 12 pt. type, and may not exceed 100 lines. Either email the saved document as an attachment with “WNC Poetry Competition” as the subject line to WNCPoetryCompetition@caldwellarts.com or use the link on the Caldwell Arts Council website when submitting payment.
Winning entrants must agree to allow their poems to be posted on the Caldwell Arts Council’s website and/or to be used in subsequent marketing/promotional materials by the Caldwell Arts Council, and entrants reserve/keep all other publication rights. Caldwell Arts Council staff, board members and their immediate family members are ineligible to enter.
Prizes totaling $1,200 in monetary awards will be given and include five placed awards and five honorable mentions. First place will receive $500, second place $250, third place $150, fourth place $100, fifth place $75. Honorable mentions will be awarded $25 each. Winners will be notified by Oct. 15, 2020.
There will be a public online poetry reading via Zoom showcasing the placed winners at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020. Participation in the reading by the winners is encouraged but not required. The two judges will also be reading from their personal works during the event. Additional information will be sent closer to the date. Winning poems will be posted on the Caldwell Arts Council’s website.
Complete rules, submission and payment links and additional information can be found by clicking to www.caldwellarts.com/401-regional-poetry-competition/. This competition is made possible by the generosity of Blue Ridge Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.