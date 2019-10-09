Three members of Toe Cane Beekeepers Association won bragging rights to the best tasting honey in the Mitchell-Avery-Yancey County area after hosting the Fourth Annual Mayland Black Jar Honey Tasting Contest on Oct. 3, at Homeplace Brewery in Burnsville.
Winning first prize was Moral Bee Company, with beekeeper Michelle Mejia, from Burnsville; second prize went to Chestnut Mountain Farm, with beekeeper Susan Spruill, from Little Switzerland; and third place was won by Five Apple Farm, with beekeeper Leigh Knott.
The term “black jar” comes from masking the visual aspects of each entry with a black velvet bag so only the mouth of the jar is available for sampling. Each entry is given a random alphabetic code so judges can keep notes as they sample with wooden coffee stir sticks. Dozens of people attended the event and were welcome to sample the entries — official judges made a $10 donation to the club in order to cast their vote. Once a judge decided, a token was placed into a jelly jar corresponding to the entry’s code. There were 31 judges who cast their votes and snacked on apple slices, and sometimes beer, to clear their palates before the contest concluded.
This year’s winning honey produced by Michelle Mejia’s bees was a surprise since it came from a recent goldenrod bloom. Goldenrod is an important plant to honeybees because it provides a highly nutritious nectar and pollen which the bees use to survive the winter. Both the pollen and honey are bright, fluorescent yellow in color. Beekeepers rarely harvest goldenrod honey because of its importance as winter food stores and because most beekeepers will tell you it smells like sweaty gym socks.
However, when asked why she harvested it, Michelle noted that she was curious about how it might taste, given its smell, and was surprised to find it had a pleasant flavor, so she bottled some just for the contest to see how it would do.
In addition to boasting rights, the Toe Cane Beekeepers Association will sponsor Moral Bee Company by covering its entry fees for the International Black Jar Honey Tasting Contest hosted by the Center for Honeybee Research in Asheville.
The Toe Cane Beekeepers Association meets every fourth Tuesday from February through October. Meetings are open to the public and are held at the United Community Bank community meeting room at the intersection of Highways 19E and 197 in Burnsville. To find out more click to www.toecanebeekeepers.net.
