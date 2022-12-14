NEWLAND — Thanks to a partnership between W.A.M.Y. Community Action and VPC Builders, Newland is home to a Little Free Food Pantry.
The food pantry is located outside of W.A.M.Y.’s office in Newland, located at 723 Cranberry St. W.A.M.Y. previously had a food pantry, but this one was custom made for WAMY by the team at VPC. When VPC approached Allison Jennings, W.A.M.Y. Community Action’s Director of Development, with a proposal for a community project, Jennings immediately thought of the food pantry project, said Bethany Higgins, communications coordinator and Care Team member at VPC.
“W.A.M.Y.’s core mission is to provide disadvantaged families the support they need to be self-sufficient,” Jennings said. “When VPC Builders asked us what they could do to help, we requested a Little Free Food Pantry be built and installed at W.A.M.Y.’s Newland location.”
The pantry is shaped like a truck and is painted blue with green and yellow accents, which just so happens to match the colors of W.A.M.Y. and VPC Builders, Higgins said. VPC interior designer and Care Team member Lindsey Royle came up with the idea of a truck for the food pantry, and it’s designed to look like the company’s trucks. Brian Mitchell and Matt Mullins, two members of the VPC Care Team, used their carpentry skills to turn Royle’s vision into the real deal, Higgins said. SRS Tire and Auto donated the tires for the truck, which was the finishing touch.
The truck has plenty of room inside for nonperishables, toiletries and other essentials that community members may need.
W.A.M.Y. is an acronym for the counties that the organization serves: Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey. The organization works to provide tools, programs, services and resources to low-income families and individuals in order for them to become self-sufficient. Along with the Little Free Food Pantry, W.A.M.Y.’s office in Avery County has a free community garden full of produce to help provide fresh, healthy food to those who need it.
Additionally, W.A.M.Y. offers housing and weatherization services. Through these services, the organization provides minor repairs or improvements to low-income households to ensure that the homes are safe, warm and energy-efficient. W.A.M.Y. also offers programs such as Youth Development, which provides childcare and ensures a fun, safe and educational experience for children, and Total Family Development, which helps families increase their income by exploring education and employment opportunities.
VPC Builders has offices in Banner Elk and Blowing Rock and has helped W.A.M.Y. in the past with the housing and weatherization program. This year, VPC replaced two sets of steps and railing, replaced a sliding glass door, installed two windows of trim and sills and improved shower controls in homes with W.A.M.Y. The Little Free Food Pantry was another opportunity that VPC Builders saw to help out its community, Higgins said.
Anyone wanting to donate to the Little Free Food Pantry, volunteer for W.A.M.Y. or learn more about the organization’s services can contact its Newland office at (828) 733-0156 or visit https://wamycommunityaction.org/.
