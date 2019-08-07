SPRUCE PINE — Join us at the Cross Street Commerce Center in Spruce Pine on August 12th at 6 p.m. This annual fundraiser supporting the services of the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children mixes fabulous food and fun games for everyone.
After tasting savory delicacies from local restaurants like Las Cruces, White Falls Catering and Pig & Grits, guests have the opportunity to bid on items in the Silent and Live Auctions. We’re featuring items of Appalachian elegance, including the “Windy Tree Vase” from a numbered series by local potters Pete and Kim McWhirter. The featured Live Auction trip this year is five nights in Cabo San Lucas on the Sea of Cortez in Mexico! Learn more about that luxury adventure at our website by clicking to BlueRidgeChildren.org/taste-of-the-blue-ridge-2019.
We’re featuring a new fundraising game this year, from local supporters Gem Mountain in Spruce Pine. Guests can celebrate their night in the Mineral City by purchasing a mining bag for $20, and then sifting through to discover the gems and stones hidden within the rough material! Each miner’s bid number will be entered into a drawing for a beautiful garnet necklace, donated by our friends at Mountain Jewelers in Newland.
Bring your friends and come on out for a great party, all while supporting services for local families and young children! Proceeds from this year’s event will support Play & Learn groups, Community Outreach happenings like Child Fest, and the always-popular Dolly Parton Imagination Library, where children receive a free book in the mail each month.
Tickets are available for pre-order using the secure online site by clicking to BlueRidgeChildren.org/taste-of-the-blue-ridge-2019. Pre-ordered tickets are $30 each until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. After that, tickets at the door will be $35 each.
