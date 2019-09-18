SPRUCE PINE — In recognition of October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, the 9th Annual Remembrance Service and Walk to Remember will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6. This is a special time to honor and acknowledge babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, prematurity complications, newborn death, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome-SIDS, illness, accidents and other tragic causes.
This year the program will begin at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church in Spruce Pine. This is an opportunity for parents and families to come together to share their grief, to remember their babies and to raise awareness. The speaker will be Jay Ogburn, who will be sharing his experience of loss from a father’s perspective. Please bring a picture or memento to be placed on the Remembrance Table during the service. Parents, siblings, families, friends and professionals are encouraged to attend. Childcare will be available during the service. After the Remembrance Service and refreshments, families are invited to participate in the Walk to Remember to be held at Riverside Park. There will be a Remembrance Ceremony at the park.
More than 100 families and professionals have attended since our first event in 2011 and have found the programs very meaningful and healing. One mother, Tasha Reid, shared her thoughts.
“It's hard to express how much this event has helped me and brought comfort, beauty, and healing into one of the most painful losses of my life. The service and walk are always so incredibly beautiful and touching and so well thought-out, hosted by a most caring and compassionate group who truly minister to all of us present. I am forever grateful to have initially heard about this and to have attended it for the past several years, and when my heart gets heavy with sadness and grief about my child, I can think back to the lovely and heartwarming ways we were honored, remembered, comforted, and loved by this deeply moving ceremony —and so beauty is brought forth from ashes. So many families sadly experience the agonizing loss of pregnancies and/or children which society often ignores, and so there is a real need for outreaches exactly like this to acknowledge the loss and grief and to provide community, solace, and support. My deepest thanks to all who make this possible each year.”
If you are interested in participating or want more information, contact Sylvia Buchanan at Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at (828) 682-0047 or resource@brpartnershipforchildren.org or Carrie Hall at (828) 733-2899 or admin@brpartnershipforchildren.org. You may also check out our Facebook page, Blue Ridge Angel Babies. If you have any questions on the day of the event, call Teresa Emory at (828) 284-2287.
If you are interested in making a donation, you may mail it to Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, PO Box 1387, Burnsville or drop it by their office located at 392 East Main Street in Burnsville. One hundred percent of donations go toward the remembrance service, walk and butterfly memory trees.
This event is made possible with support from the following: Anne Ministries, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation, Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Compassionate Care of WNC, CVS Health, Family Support Network of the High Country, First Baptist Church-Spruce Pine, Held Your Whole Life, Hospice of the Blue Ridge, Lakeview Mercantile and Gardens, Mitchell-Yancey Healthy Families, Mountain Community Health Partnership, Toe River Health District, Walmart-Spruce Pine, Yancey Graphics, Ashley Burleson, Tasha Reid and families who have experienced the loss of a child.
Also, the International Wave of Light invites participants from around the world to light a candle in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss, starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 in their respective time zones, and to leave the candle burning for at least an hour. The result is a continuous chain of light spanning the globe for a 24-hour period in honor and remembrance of the children gone too soon.
