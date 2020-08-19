AVERY COUNTY — Blue Ridge Healthy Families and the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children are pleased to announce a new initiative to put a CAP on Child Abuse and Neglect (CAN). We are excited to partner with the national Click for Babies Campaign to help new parents and others caring for infants, understand the Period of PURPLE Crying.
What is The Period of Purple Crying and why does it matter? Does your baby cry and cry and cry until you are frustrated, exhausted and scared? Nothing you do comforts or soothes them, and the crying seems endless; this can be a really frustrating time if you don’t understand what is happening.
The good news is that this period of crying is completely normal in your child’s development and it will end. Why is it called The Period of PURPLE Crying? The letters in PURPLE describe the crying episodes: P=PEAK OF CRYING where your baby may cry more each week, peaking in the second month and decreasing in months 3 to 5, U=UNEXPECTED, the crying can come and go and you don’t know why, R=RESISTS SOOTHING, your baby may not stop crying no matter what you try, P=PAIN-LIKE FACE, your crying baby may look like they are in pain, even when they are not, L=LONG LASTING, the crying can last as much as five hours a day or more, and E=EVENING, your baby may cry more in the late afternoon and evening. The word Period means that the crying has a beginning and an end.
To help parents and caregivers understand that this is a normal part of a baby’s development, we have partnered with Click for Babies to create visual reminders, a purple knitted cap, of The Period of Purple Crying that babies can wear and we are able to provide information to new parents with The Period of Purple Crying app and information booklet.
We are asking knitters and crocheters to make purple hats for newborns to keep them warm during the fall and winter. If you would like to join this effort, hat patterns and a crafting guide are available at BlueRidgeChildren.org on our Latest News page or www.clickforbabies.org and we are hosting a virtual yarn-in beginning at 6:30 p.m.on Thursday, Aug. 27, on Zoom. Contact Ruthie Styles at cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org to register for the virtual yarn-in. For more information about Click for Babies contact Nickey Stamey at nickey.stamey@toeriverhealth.org or Katie Bennett at katie.bennett@toeriverhealth.org, or call (828) 682-0047.
We want to make it easy for you to help put a CAP on CAN! If you would like to participate but aren’t sure where to begin, we have just the thing to get you started. Blue Ridge Healthy Families has put together “Click Kits” for purchase. These kits include a tote bag, a skein of purple yarn, knitting needles or a crochet needle, and a yarn needle. You can also purchase a tote bag without the “Click Kit”. Click to https://brpc.ejoinme.org/PPCclickkit to purchase your Click Kit, tote bag, or make a donation. Proceeds will be used to purchase The Period of Purple Crying apps and information booklets for parents.
