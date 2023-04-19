BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — Pavement preservation work at Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks, parking areas and picnic areas from milepost 294 to 384 (between Blowing Rock and Asheville) and milepost 394 to 443 (south of Asheville to Balsam Gap) is planned for the 2023 visitor season. This work is expected to begin this week and continue through the fall of 2023 in multiple locations within the identified sections. Once under way, park visitors and neighbors can expect intermittent, short-term closures at individual sites with short, single-lane closures of the mainline road as needed.
Initial paving schedules at sites near Blowing Rock have been revised. Paving of Bass Lake Drive is scheduled to begin the week of April 24, 2023. Paving of the Cone Manor House parking lot will not begin sooner than the week of May 8, 2023. Additional updates will be available on the park's road status page as needed.
Across the season paving operations will move to additional locations between milepost 294 to 384 and milepost 394 to 443. Project locations for pavement preservation work will be updated regularly on the road status page on the Parkway’s website.
Pavement preservation applies a new surface to existing asphalt, helping slow deterioration and allowing the road maintenance budgets to go further. The Blue Ridge Parkway manages 554 miles of paved road, including the iconic 469-mile-long mainline motor road. All pavement deteriorates over time and the parkway has many demands on its road surface as a heavily traveled, high elevation road subject to seasonal freeze-thaw cycles in winter and solar radiation in summer. Approximately 90% of the Parkway’s maintenance backlog is attributed to maintenance needed on paved roads and areas in the park.
Multiple road projects are under way and planned this season, and as with any road project, park visitors and neighbors must exercise caution and observe closures. The Parkway website and road status page are important planning tools that provide milepost-by-milepost status information daily with links to additional project information or detour maps where applicable.
The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the largest designed landscapes in the country, providing visitors with a wide variety of opportunities to experience southern Appalachian nature, history, and culture. The park’s drive-a-while, stop-a-while design enhances the experience; and whether at milepost 0 or 469, driving the scenic route, hiking a trail or taking in a concert or ranger program, Parkway officials remind visitors to have a plan and recreate responsibly. A complete schedule of facility seasons is also available on the Parkway’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.