NEWLAND — Local and national bluegrass celebrities Darin and Brooke Aldridge will perform in the Avery County Cooperative Extension Community Center on June 18.
The Aldridges have had a successful career in the bluegrass world, and believe they owe it all to their family and community in Avery County. With more than 42 appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, and multiple No. 1 hits since 2012, Darin and Brooke feel that it is necessary to give back to their community through song. In this interview, The Aldridges paint a picture of what their music means to them, and what they hope it means to the community.
Q: What inspired you to put this concert on?
A: (Brooke) Well, we just like giving back to the community. As a kid growing up there, the community and the people always put so much time and effort into this, that and the other. They always knew that I loved singing. I was a big part of the things that they would have going on in the county — a lot of times and I sang the national anthem at most of the ball games I played at! I played sports, but I would also sing the national anthem right before the game started. It’s just a way of thanking the people that we’ve always loved in our hometown, for supporting and loving us and believing in us. It takes people like that to get behind you and really encourage you to chase your dreams. I feel like the community definitely did that for me.
Most of them knew Darin because his family was from there, too. Even though he didn’t live there, a part of him is still from there. When they were building the community building Darin’s uncle Dennis (county commissioner Dennis Aldridge) suggested that we come in and do an event like this. Last year, we did it and had a great turnout. I think people really enjoyed coming to support us once again and hear our story.
Q: What is your favorite part about coming back to Avery County?
A: (Brooke) Our heritage. Our roots are there, remembering that the community in that area is where it all started for us. Our families and the people that we love, so very much was a big part of us being us and succeeding in life. So that’s one thing I love, and, of course, the mountains. Who doesn’t love coming up to the mountains? There’s just something about driving up the hill from down in the Piedmont ... it’s just like all your cares just go away. It’s just ingrained in me and I know it always will be, so anytime I can come home, that’s where I want to be.
Q: What local treasures do you like to visit whenever you find yourselves in the area?
A: (Brooke) We usually try to go to San Dee’s Cafe, or the The Tartan Restaurant in Linville. We like stopping by to see Christa at Christa’s Country Corner — she’s a relative as well. I love going right down where I’m from, is there on the Toe River. So, I love going down there and just kind of, you know, sticking my toes in the water and just enjoying nature for a little bit, too.
Q: After getting to travel all over with your music, where is your favorite of the places you’ve performed?
A: (Darin) Oh, goodness. It’d have to be the Grand Ole Opry for us ... (We’ve played there) over 40 times. We’ve gotten to play at the Ryman a lot of times, too. Both of those places are probably our favorites.
(Brooke) We’ve gotten to do a lot of neat things overseas as well. We’ve been to Ireland and we’ve been to Prague with our music. It’s neat to go to other countries and really understand how universal music really is. (Being able to) relate to people no matter where you go through song has been really cool as well. It’s just neat to stand where your musical heroes stood, and kind of channel them for a minute. There’s just nothing like it, really.
Q: Who are some of your musical heroes? What artists have you drawn the most inspiration from over the years?
A: (Brooke) Well Dolly, of course. Everybody loves Dolly Parton! Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt. I love The Isaacs. They were a bluegrass gospel band, and they just recently got inducted to be members of the Opry. Vince Gill was probably one of my first concerts, and Martina McBride. I’m a 90s country baby! I love Johnny and June (Cash), especially with (Darin and I) being a couple, and George (Jones) and Tammy (Wynette). Patty Loveless was a big favorite of mine as a kid, too. And, you know, she’s a mountain girl, so I kind of feel that connection to her!
(Darin) We have the same musical tastes, of course. As she mentioned, Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs. Marty Stewart and some of those artists that are in the same kind of vein of walking country and bluegrass and how the two genres intertwine so very well together.
Q: What is one of your favorite pieces to perform, maybe one that has some of those inspirations in mind?
A: (Brooke) Well, an original one that we wrote during the pandemic was called “Grand Ole Circle”. It highlights a lot of the artists we just mentioned, which we co-wrote with our friend Bill White. (That song) just talks about the Opry experience, the history of the Opry and our personal experience of getting to step into that circle. It mentions a lot of those musical artists we mentioned in the choruses of the song, so that’s probably one of my favorites to get to perform live right now!
Q: Do you have any special memories from performing and touring that have stuck with you as artists?
A: (Darin) So many of them! We just mentioned our influences, and besides Dolly we’ve gotten to be around a lot of them. We became friends with a lot of them and gotten to sing or record with, or do shows with them. We’ve gotten to see how all these folks have really gotten behind us and loved us and become friends with us. It’s been surreal. We never thought (after) growing up, listening to some of those people and learning their songs that we’d be sitting across from them or going out to eat or cutting jokes with them, you know? Getting to play on the Opry with them was a big, big thing. I mean, the first time Vince Gill got to introduce us for the Opry one year, he brought us out to sing with him. Same thing with Ricky and Marty, that was just very touching. We’ve gotten to sit and spend time with Patty Loveless, and I know Brooke really looked up to her.
(Brooke) It was just in one of these last times we were at the Opry that we got to cut a song on our latest album with The Oak Ridge Boys. Just like Darren said, as a kid, you heard them on the radio, but really getting to become friends with them and have them be cheerleaders in your corner as an artist has been really cool. We’ve had a lot of “pinch-me” moments in the last few years of our career. We’ve always felt like from the time we started until where we’ve gotten now that we’ve grown each year. We’ve gotten to add to our resumes in a lot of ways, doing the things that we always dreamed of getting to do.
(Darren) As we’ve gotten older, we get to see a lot of younger folks come up. One thing we get to do with this show (in Avery County) is invite the young kids that we’ve got opening for us, Church and Boone. Those two guys have really done well. They have really come along. (We’re excited to) feature those guys.
(Brooke) It’s sweet to know that you’ve been a mentor to somebody and you’ve inspired them in some way. I think in life, you know, we can all say that we hope to be that to somebody at some point in our lives.
Q: Are you excited about anything particular for this concert?
A: (Darin) Just to see family and friends and a lot of folks we know from being up there in the last several years! Some of them have come to see us at other places, sometimes they’ll have traveled to the Opry house, and those come down to the Piedmont or Merlefest or something like that to see us play. But not all of them get that opportunity, so we’re excited to get to come home and let them experience a show in Brooke’s hometown, and that’s the most special thing.
Q: What do you want people in Avery to know about this community event?
A: (Brooke) We just want them to be encouraged and uplifted through our songs and, you know, just to be able to get away for a minute from anything that they might have going on in their lives and just enjoy a night of music. (We want) our music to bring positivity and uplifting messages. That’s our goal: to make people feel good through our music.
An Evening with Darin and Brooke Aldridge will begin at 7 p.m. on June 18, at the Avery Community Center on Vale Road in Newland. Tickets are available for $20 on ticketsnc.com or at Three Nails Hardware in Newland. If they have not sold out, leftover tickets will be available at the venue the day of the show.
