Broken.
The word of the day, covering so many different things at this point, and yet doing none of them any justice whatsoever.
Senseless.
Speechless.
Breathless.
Ridiculous.
We claim we love our fellow man, but that sometimes depends on the color of his skin or his situation, right? We claim we love our fellow man, but that depends on his social status and bank account, right? We claim we love our fellow man, but that depends on whether he agrees with our opinion, right?
We claim we love our fellow man, but what does that depend on for you? When will we take a stand? Jesus stood with the marginal. He didn’t destroy them; He loved them. To him, there was no Greek and no Jew, no male and no female, no rich or no poor. Why?
Because his mission was to come and seek and save that which was lost, not qualify them into groups and claim that one group didn’t qualify based on race, social standing or wealth. Jesus died so that we didn’t have to. Jesus died so that they didn’t have to. He died to give us a chance for redemption.
So, when did we begin to feel that it was okay for us to take their lives in our hands and lay down judgment for their perceived sins? When did it stop being “Thou shalt not kill,” and become, “But he deserved it.” Did He?
Church, when will we stand for those who Christ stood for? The weak, the wounded, the hungry, the cold, the broken, the outcast? They all have a seat at His table, so why not ours? We have become nothing more than the Pharisees and Sadducees of our day, casting out judgment because someone doesn’t look like the rules we made, while ignoring what the scripture says.
What does the Scripture say?
“Stay far away from a false accusation. Do not kill the innocent and the just, because I will not justify the guilty.” (Exodus 23:7)
“Be Holy, for I am Holy.” (Leviticus 19:2, 1 Peter 1:16)
“Therefore, as God’s chosen ones, holy and dearly loved, put on compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience, bearing with one another and forgiving one another if anyone has a grievance against another. Just as the Lord has forgiven you, so you are also to forgive. Above all, put on love, which is the perfect bond of unity.” (Colossians 3:12-14)
What do we do? We are told we can’t take a stand for the marginal because we will face adversity. So what? Do what is right, and do what is just. Do what Jesus did, because it is through us loving like he loved that we can turn heads and awaken the souls of man. His Spirit will do the work if we allow that Spirit control of us. How many more have to die before we finally stand up? How many more will have to face an earthly judge who knew nothing about them but maybe their last five minutes?
How can we find courage?
How about from the first church? They faced the adversities of the day, and they kept on, even if it meant their own fall.
It takes courage to stand up against the crowd, unshakable and uncommon courage will be our strength to stand against the masses and declare that we will stand on God’s Word and against injustice.
Jesus said, “This is my command to you, love one another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than to give one’s live for a friend, you are my friends if you do as I command you.” (John 15:12-14)
Acts 18:9 tells us, “Do not be afraid; keep on speaking, do not be silent.”
If your convictions as a Christian weigh you down over injustice, then do something. Speak out, do not let it sit within you. If you are grounded in God’s Word and it rips you apart based on that Word, then say something, because a conviction includes your values, your commitments, and your motivations. If all of those scream injustices, stand up and fill the gap.
Our convictions determine our conduct, and if we are guided by the Holy Spirit, those convictions will cause us to stand and act.
Howard Hendricks said, “A belief is something you will argue about. A conviction is something you will die for.”
Jesus died because of His conviction to right the wrong caused by sin. Why are we now so willing to give sin the right-of-way in the world today? His conviction brought salvation while our lack of conviction pushes others away.
It starts with calling out the wrongs, the sins, the injustices around us.
It starts with us, because no one else can act on the convictions you have. No one can stand on your convictions, for they are yours. And if guided by the Holy Word of God and Holy Spirit, they are the convictions that we as the Church must stand on as well, and dare I say, maybe even die for.
Do not get this wrong; not just any conviction because of what you heard your neighbor say, but biblical conviction should lead us to right the wrongs, if we can. Look to the Word of God for guidance, stand firm on that Word, and “do not be afraid. Keep speaking. Do not be silent!”
