Editor’s Note: The following is the third of a three-part feature profiling the new Superintendent of Avery County Schools, Dr. Dan Brigman. A word of thanks to Dr. Brigman and ACS for the opportunity to visit with the new superintendent for an extended and in-depth interview during his first two weeks on the job in Avery County.
NEWLAND — New Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman entered his new position in the midst of a renovation project occurring at Avery High School. The project, with a price tag exceeding $20 million, is an ambitious endeavor taken on by the cooperative efforts of the Avery County Board of Commissioners and Avery County Board of Education.
Upon assuming the role of superintendent, the construction project was seen by Brigman as a sign of progress and a commitment by leaders to move forward with vision to benefit the student of today and the years to come.
“This is a huge investment of taxpayer dollars to enhance the high school campus and bring in some modern classrooms and facilities on that campus. It’s very exciting and an exciting time to be a part of Avery County, especially for Avery County Schools to see this project through until completion,” Brigman explained. “Of course, living in Avery County, weather can always be a factor when it comes to building projects, so we’re trying to navigate through the rain and colder temperatures. But I really have to applaud our county commissioners, our county manager and our county board of education for that commitment of dollars to that project. We’re fortunate in Avery County to have our tax dollars funding a project of that magnitude, and the support we have from our county commissioners and county manager, so it definitely takes a village to see these projects get off the ground and it’s an indication of teamwork and passion from our district and county leaders to make sure this building is brought up to speed. I’m excited about being part of this project, and it’s going to be a beautiful complex once it is completed.”
Student enrollment plays a pivotal role in the health of a school district. Student totals affect the amount of eligible federal and state dollars that a district may qualify to receive, and a decline in numbers of students can potentially have a detrimental effect on the amount of funding the county may receive.
Avery County has not been immune to this fluctuation. One example cited comes from the average daily membership (ADM) in Avery High School, a total which has decreased by a total of 50 students over a two-year span between the 2017-2018 school year (589 students) and the current 2019-2020 school year (539 students). Brigman cited factors that may have contributed to the issue from an economic perspective.
“If we look back at our calendar and times in history, when the economic recession hit in 2008 and 2009, I’m not a physician, but oftentimes it seems that the birth rate decreases by the challenging economy. People can’t so easily afford to have children when the economy is in the tank, so I think we’re seeing kids coming through the pipeline that are a fewer newer that may be connected to that economic downturn 11 or so years ago. That declining birth rate is coming through, so we’re seeing fewer cohorts rolling through in Avery County,” Brigman noted. “The other aspect, which is totally an opinion, is that a decline in enrollment is economic driven. Are parents getting job opportunities or spouses receiving job opportunities off the mountain? Also the real estate market and housing may drive that. Is there housing available for working-class families and so forth? It’s a multi-pronged issue that we’re dealing with, but the challenge is, when we see students leave our system, those state and federal dollars leave, too. The money follows the child, and we’re funded based on the population size, so that’s the reality of it. I’m excited to continue to study our population to see what we can do to maintain our head count and actually attract more families and student population to Avery County.”
A notable asset of the school district noted by Brigman is the number of students who were educated in the Avery County system who have become teachers themselves, pursuing a career in education after leaving Avery County Schools, only to return to the system to teach future generations of local students.
“Early identification of potential leaders and teacher cadets is important, which I have done in the past,” Brigman said. “Encouraging kids to get their education degree and returning to teach is beneficial. My own son Evan loves to coach and swim, and is considering earning a history degree in addition to ministry to receive a bi-vocational opportunity. We have to find those students early and encourage them. That little nudge may spark some interest in some of our high school students to head in that direction. It’s a good life here, and serving children is a calling. Walking into a classroom every day is not an accident. Like the ministry, you have to have that calling and that passion to walk in and face those students and teach that content. You’re teaching students and if you don’t like children, it’s the wrong place to be. It takes a passionate person to teach, especially one that loves children, and secondly it takes someone who wants to anchor and stay here.”
In the most recent meeting of the Board of Education, a presentation was made regarding the district’s intent to focus on training teachers and staff to recognize, provide support and resources for those students and others who have been subjected to forms of trauma in their lives. Brigman addressed the importance of looking beyond the fundamental three Rs and meeting student needs that are often molded by their experiences at home and far away from the classroom and school setting.
“We have to personalize how we work with students in order to meet students where they are. Kids can experience trauma in multiple ways, and I think the whole underlying point of that is being aware of who is in our classroom and what they are experiencing, and for example, asking the question ‘Is the death of this child’s mother going to have an impact on this child’s learning for the next several weeks?’ Chances are very likely that kid is preoccupied with that traumatic event in their life, so we have to provide wraparound services and support for that child to continue to be successful through that traumatic experience,” Brigman said. “Myself personally, I have a nephew whose father died several years ago of cancer and his mother just recently passed away, so he essentially is in the care of my mother. Is he going through a life-changing situation? Absolutely. I was so delighted when the employees and leadership of that school he attends came to me personally and said, ‘We are ready to welcome him back. We’re going to have some services available to him.’ That’s what it’s all about; knowing where every child under our care is coming from and not just thinking he or she is going to be okay. What we may think is a small issue could be a huge traumatic issue in a child’s life. We need to be aware of what’s going on, and not necessarily be responsible to provide all the services, but be able to help identify what kind of services are available to help children recover from traumatic events.”
Many successful individuals cite the influence of certain people along the way who were a positive role model or mentor in molding them into the person they are today. In the case of Dan Brigman, a number of personal and professional individuals came to mind, one of which hits close to home.
“The key influential person in my life has been my mother. My mother is a God-fearing woman who provided the foundation and demonstrated love for not just the five children that she raised, but for every one of the children who sat in her classrooms,” Brigman said. “I never heard her complain to this day about a student or a co-worker, a principal or a superintendent. I asked her recently how she did that, and she said, ‘Honey, I was just so thankful to be able to pay my bills and to have a job.’ She said, ‘I never had a bad day in my classroom,”
Another positive influence came from Brigman’s professional journey.
“A gentleman who had a significant impact on my life after I entered education is a professor emeritus from the University of Virginia named Dr. Robert Lynn Canady. He has demonstrated to me the passion, compassion and commitment to get results in our classrooms. He has demonstrated to me through his time at the table with me as a school leader and through his research the value of teaching students how to read, and how we use our time in the classroom. What we spend most of our time doing in the classroom with kids will be what generates the most results and outcomes of their learning, whether they are bad or good,” Brigman explained.
“I’ve known Dr. Canady since 1997, and I’ve grown to love and respect he and his family, and I’ve tried to model his compassion and the love that he has. He not only exercises effective practices to educate the whole child, but he’s also a God-centered man that puts into practice the leadership of our Savior. I don’t want to complicate things, but I’m going to say if we all took on the leadership qualities of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, we’d all have a perfect world. If we just loved one another and practiced servanthood leadership, a lot of our opportunities would not exist. My mother, Dr. Canady and Jesus Christ are the three entities that have had a significant impact in my life.”
