Editor’s Note: This is the first of a multi-part feature profiling the new Superintendent of Avery County Schools, Dr. Dan Brigman. A word of thanks to Dr. Brigman and ACS for the opportunity to visit with the new superintendent for an extended and in-depth interview during his first two weeks on the job in Avery County.
NEWLAND — Dr. Dan Brigman enters his position as Superintendent of Avery County Schools having dedicated much of his life to service, whether it be service to his country in the United States Navy, in service to his family as a husband and father to his four children, or to the future generation through striving to offer the best in education to schoolchildren wherever he has worked throughout his professional career in education.
Brigman was born in Marshall in Madison County and joined the Navy, returning home in 1990. He began studies at Mars Hill College in the spring of 1991, and during his final year at Mars Hill, he met and eventually married his wife, Cindy, as both graduated simultaneously from college.
Brigman’s career began with the opportunity to start a high school alternative program in Anderson County, Tenn., and after moving and working for three years in Anderson, the Brigmans opted to move closer to Cindy’s mother, who was diagnosed with cancer. Dan and Cindy returned to Cindy’s hometown of Alexander County to help take care of Dan’s mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Brigman was later afforded an opportunity in school-based administration in Anderson County and was principal there for a short time before being asked to move to Transylvania County to help begin a new school there.
“Cindy and I were married in Transylvania County, and we had an opportunity to return there, so I became the first principal of Rosman Middle School,” Brigman explained. “We really savored that opportunity and enjoyed that time there.”
Brigman’s career continued to flourish as he received an invitation to work at Rowan-Salisbury School from a superintendent he had worked with previously, a position as curriculum director in the central office. Following a two-year tenure in Rowan County, he was offered a superintendent position in Tennessee, and the Brigmans packed their bags to cross the mountain for Brigman’s first superintendent job in Coffey County in central Tennessee in 2003.
“This is my 17th year as a public school superintendent, and I have been very thankful for the journey,” Brigman added.
Brigman and his wife are parents to four children. Dylan, 23, is his oldest son and is in law enforcement; Evan, 20, is currently in college pursuing a double major including Christian studies; Landon, 13, is currently a seventh-grade student at Avery Middle School; and Emily, 11, is currently a sixth-grader at AMS.
“I’m just so blessed to be in Avery County Schools,” Brigman reflected. “In my time here, I’ve had the privilege to come out to each of the schools and I’m finishing up on our principal conferences. I’ve been able to meet and greet with so many people in the schools, and it’s just a great place to be.”
A number of factors played a role in Brigman’s desire to return to the Tar Heel State from his most recent position as Laurens County (Ga.) Schools Superintendent, not the least of which is the culture and way of life long enjoyed by natives and residents of Avery County.
“There’s a rich history here. It’s a good place to live and in the forefront is making sure my kids land in a place that will support positive upbringing,” Brigman said. “I grew up in these mountains, and it is the best kept secret in the United States. I wanted my kids to experience the Blue Ridge culture and heritage of the mountains of Western North Carolina, and this gave us the prime opportunity.”
Brigman also noted the quality of individuals within leadership positions in both in the school system and local government as a plus when considering his move here.
“In addition to the environment and wanting my kids to experience that aspect, the Avery County Board of Education really impressed me, and it’s an honor to work with five outstanding individuals who have the students’ best interests at the forefront of their decisions,” Brigman noted. “The board is amazing, the county leadership is amazing and I’m impressed with the level of cohesion within all levels of county government. I’m also closer to my extended family as well, and it’s important that my children need access to extended family members as well as they get older.”
Brigman shared that he plans to employ a policy of accessibility to anyone who wishes to contact him regarding any issue involving the system and his area of purview.
“I try to be very accessible and I try to get out of the office. I know relationships are built through presence and not passively, so I try to be present and part of the community,” Brigman said. “My leadership philosophy is put the best people that we can find in our professional positions or in our positions within the district and let them do their job, put the trust in people of doing the right thing. There are times where you sometimes have to pull people back into the pasture who go astray, but I’m a firm believer that everybody wants to do a good job, given the support and the resources, and that’s the way I try to navigate through leadership.
“Leadership is not about me, but it’s about ‘we.’”, Brigman continued. “I’m not about building what great things I can do to put on paper or about polishing a resume. I’m here to serve the students, the staff and the communities of Avery County and do the best I can, and hopefully I can finish my career here.”
Brigman admitted that the best piece of advice he has received in his career of service was to “enjoy the journey,” a principle he attempts to carry into every conversation, every meeting and each event he enters into, whether in offices, schools, social settings or greeting someone who says hello in the community. Brigman also shares the importance of recognizing opportunities as they present themselves.
“Never lose your faith. I’m always faithful that things are going to work out, and God presents us with opportunities in which we should view them as opportunities to grow rather than challenges,” he said. “I’m a firm believer in never losing hope or losing the faith in the people we work with or in our Savior, so I let that drive every decision.”
In part two of The AJT’s exclusive discussion with Dr. Brigman next week, he shares about crucial programs he has championed and hopes to build upon in Avery County Schools, as well as offers his thoughts on both the current ACHS renovation project and personal mentors and influences who have shaped his life and career.
