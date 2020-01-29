Editor’s Note: The following is the second of a multi-part feature profiling the new Superintendent of Avery County Schools, Dr. Dan Brigman. A word of thanks to Dr. Brigman and ACS for the opportunity to visit with the new superintendent for an extended and in-depth interview during his first two weeks on the job in Avery County.
NEWLAND — As a native of the mountains, Dr. Dan Brigman is more than familiar with the type of lifestyle and people that are present in Avery County.
Noting that as a factor in his decision to pursue the position of Superintendent of Avery County Schools, Brigman’s experiences complements his ability to recognize the positive qualities of students, parents, educators and staff the comprise a school district. His impressions of the makeup of ACS was an appealing facet to his decision-making process upon being offered the position from the county’s board of education.
“We have phenomenal educators teaching our children. The proof is in the performance data and the results we’re seeing. We have great kids and tremendous family support. That is a unique characteristic that you don’t see in a lot of places. Small communities have advantages and some disadvantages. There’s a trade off. We don’t have airports or malls down the street, but you have a family environment. People take care of each other here. They give you the benefit of the doubt until you prove them wrong, and that’s similar to where I grew up,” Brigman explained. “The passion for moving Avery County forward and not settling for the status quo is evident. There’s a quest for economic growth here. Leadership is embracing change, and there is a plan out there from the county leadership to the school district’s leadership, so we’re not just sitting watching the world go by. We’re engaged in moving Avery County forward, and that’s exciting not only for the present but for the future and for the kids coming through our system.”
Though Brigman spoke glowingly of the people and progress within the county’s schools and leadership, he still recognizes as a leader that there are always areas where someone or something can stand for improving or fine-tuning. In the case of Avery County Schools, Brigman pinpointed areas where the district can continue to make progress and strive for excellence both now and tomorrow.
“I feel building positive relationships with internal and external partners is key. I will continue to see that as a priority as a school system leader, to make sure we’re providing opportunities for positive relationships to be formed internally and externally,” Brigman said. “It’s the foundation of our success, is people knowing who is in these positions and knowing that they can access leadership for any reason at any time.”
Brigman has made no bones about his commitment to literacy, as the issue has been a consistent touchstone issue for the duration of his career where he has taught or administered, stating in one interview in reference to literacy and its significance in a child’s life that “Grades K through two are our intensive care units in our public schools.”
Brigman expounded on the comment, of his passion regarding the urgency of positively impacting children from a young age with the tools of reading and literacy as a method of setting children up for success throughout their lives.
“I will carry that philosophy forward in Avery County. These are critical years in public schools, the minute that kids walk into even Pre-K through grade two, but particularly from kindergarten through second grade. When I was in elementary school, we had what I call the ‘cots and blocks’ approach. It’s a different day today, not that we eliminate fun and socialization and team building, but kids can learn to read at a very early age, given the support and resources necessary to learn how to read, which I’ve seen with my own eyes.”
An aspect of assessing student achievement comes through end-of-grade testing that starts several years past the time a student enters the structured county educational sphere. Brigman elaborated that the literacy gap from those early years must be bridged with hard work and intentional teaching.
“The way the state model is set up in most states, including in North Carolina, is that our first state assessment of accountability occurs at the end of third grade, so how many academic years have gone by before we begin to see those results? Four! Four years of a child’s life has gone by before we sit them down in a standardized, formal testing setting, so it’s up to us to go way back, starting in kindergarten to do those benchmark assessments to find out where kids are,” Brigman added. “First, what are they expected to learn? How do we know they’re getting it? What do we do, right then, to catch a child and keep that hole from getting deeper? It takes resources and personnel. What do we do when they are mastering the content to move them forward, and not stop the whole train because of one or two? There is where your professional practice comes into play with that teacher being the key leader that’s providing that intervention and enrichment at a very young age for these kids.
“My philosophy is God bless the K-2 teachers because they have a daunting task teaching kids to tie shoes, stand in straight lines, not talk in line and how to get along with one another at specific times, not to mention teaching them how to read and count,” Brigman continued. “They’re performing miracles for children, but we can’t lose sight of the importance of learning to read. If students are leaving third grade not reading on grade level, those other academic levels will suffer. We’re doing assessments and meeting with faculty members to find out what’s working and getting the great results we have in Avery County, and it’s up to me to learn what systems we have in place before throwing things out there that promote change.”
The advent of technology and ever-increasing usage of the Internet as a tool to further promote education and advancement both inside and outside of the classroom is an area that Avery County Schools has both embraced and attempted to further develop for the benefit of 21st century students. A key component of that learning structure has been the district’s 1-to-1 Initiative, where schools, such as Avery High School, for example, have been able to issue laptop computers to students to further aid the learning process.
At Brigman’s former post in Laurens County, Ga., the system also recognized the benefits of technology and also put in place a 1-to-1 technology initiative for students to compete in today’s learning marketplace. However, a hindrance to taking full advantage of such an initiative, regardless of location, is a lack of high-speed internet access. Brigman recognizes that Avery County is not immune to the issue, and stressed that access is pivotal to furthering a child’s educational development for multiple reasons.
“Access to Broadband is no longer negotiable. It’s absolutely essential for our community. It’s the doorway to the world in which we live and work, and it’s part of the woven fabric in everything we do. Most of our resources that we get from our vendors to support our instructional objectives often have an online component that kids can access after hours. It’s essential that we have wide coverage of Broadband access for all our students,” Brigman explained.
“Not only that, it’s essential for residential and business development. In today’s society in 2020, the Internet has been out since 1992, so it’s challenging in rural areas to make that happen, but we have the capacity to make that happen if there’s effort internally and externally,” he continued. “I’m excited to be a part of it. Kids in grades K through 12 have never known a world where there hasn’t been an Internet. The network and digital age are an expectation and part of their generation. It’s up to us to provide that foundation, not only for our students going through our system right now, but for kids who haven’t even been born yet. There are some great opportunities for us here to expand coverage, and I look forward to being part of that review and discussion to make sure that Broadband expands throughout Avery County for both our kids and our residents in the outlying areas of our county, because it does matter.”
In the third and final installment of this profile series next week, Dr. Brigman will specifically address a pair of key issues involving the county school district: the ongoing Avery County High School renovation project, as well as the challenges of contending with the declining student population that is trending in Avery.
