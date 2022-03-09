Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children.
There is a Foster Care crisis in America. It is true for our country and true for North Carolina. At any given time, there are more than 12,000 children in foster care in this state alone. There are not enough families, resources, or licensed homes to serve them. Those who work in the child welfare system can easily become discouraged when faced with the seemingly insurmountable obstacles day in and day out.
But at Crossnore Communities for Children (formerly Crossnore School & Children’s Home), rather than become deterred by the challenges, we are determined to work for solutions. Through a trauma-informed model of care, Crossnore provides both community and residential foster care, therapy services, family preservation programs, and Youth Independent Living services to children who, through no fault of their own, are in or at-risk of entering foster care.
Currently, Crossnore is forced to turn down an average of 60 referrals per week due to lack of foster homes. The crisis cannot be overlooked. The need is great, and the families are few. Many people have, at one time or another, thought about becoming involved in foster care. But for many, the thought is as far as they get. Moving to action is much more difficult.
The first step is becoming informed. There are many misconceptions around foster care. It is important to know that the goal of foster care should not be adoption. Children who have entered the child welfare system are there because their families and/or homes are not currently safe. Whether it’s abuse, neglect, addiction, or a domestic violence situation, the goal is to remove a child temporarily in hopes that they can safely return. Crossnore’s goal is to provide safety, stability, and trauma-informed care for children while their parents work to heal and bring stability to their home.
Foster caregiving, first and foremost, is standing in the gap. It is the hard road of loving and providing a child with safety and stability in the waiting. These hurting children need families who are willing to be there in a time that is scary and overwhelming. Being a foster parent means loving a child for as long as you have them, whether it’s for a month or for forever.
It sounds pretty scary. And it is. But the fear of loss cannot stop us. Instead, we let the fear of a child not knowing love, attachment, and safety motivate us. The risk to their hearts is so much greater than the risk to our own.
Is it possible a foster care placement could lead to adoption? Absolutely. But if it doesn’t, these children still deserve a safe home and a comfy bed. They are worthy of bike rides in the neighborhood, play time at the park, and to be tucked in at night. They deserve to wake up knowing every morning that there is someone there they can count on, and to go to bed at night resting in that knowledge.
We hear over and over, “What if I get attached?” Our response? “Great!” More than anything, vulnerable children need your attachment. They need you to be head-over-heels crazy about them. They need you holding their hands at doctor’s appointments. They need your standing ovations at their school programs. They need your voice advocating for them at school meetings. And they need you to embarrass them with your loud cheering at their athletic events.
In short, they need every single thing that any child needs. They are worth it.
For more information on becoming a foster parent, visit crossnore.org/foster-care-licensing.
