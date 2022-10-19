Seeing pink everywhere? That’s because with October comes breast cancer awareness month. Each year 287,850 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. Since supporting your breast health and doing all you can to prevent breast cancer are things every woman should be cognizant of — all year round — it’s smart to think about what you can do to lower your risk for the disease and how you can partner with your provider to know your risk level and take a preventive approach.
Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH) is proud to offer advanced screening for breast cancer, including 3D mammography, breast MRIs, and computerized tomography (CT) scans, which is an X-ray technique that allows your doctor to see two-dimensional images of the interior of your breast. The 3D mammogram is an exciting development because, rather than just providing a side and front image of the breast, it creates many images, or slices, of the breast from multiple angles. This test provides a much deeper look at the breast tissue. Because of the superior visualization that 3D mammography offers, doctors can catch cancers earlier and reduce the number of false positives, or times when patients are requested to come back for more imaging.
We know that certain lifestyle factors are thought to lower your risk for breast cancer, including eating a healthy diet and staying within a normal weight range, exercising regularly, and avoiding or limiting alcohol. But some factors, like age, you can’t control, and your risk for breast cancer rises as you age.
Research also suggests that if you have children, breastfeeding them may lower your risk for breast cancer. In addition, postmenopausal hormone therapy may increase your risk, but there are non-hormonal menopause symptom treatments you can use to get relief. Find out also if your mother took Diethylstilbestrol (DES), a synthetic form of estrogen that was prescribed to prevent miscarriage in pregnant women, between 1940 and 1971. If she did, or if you received the drug yourself, having taken it raises your breast cancer risk.
As with many health conditions, knowing your family history is also important. If you have a first-degree relative who was diagnosed with breast cancer, such as a mother, sister, or daughter, your risk is nearly doubled, and it’s advised that these women get their first mammogram 10 years before a woman of average risk would. It’s also wise to talk to your primary care physician about your risk level and get screened accordingly. They may recommend genetic testing for the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene, two known mutations, that significantly raise your risk for being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Finally, you should also be aware of your breast density. Having dense breast tissue means that your breasts contain more connective than fatty tissue, which makes tumors harder to see, and therefore, more difficult to diagnose.
As we all know though, knowledge is power. The more information you have on your family history and being proactive about talking with your doctor ensures that you’ll be getting screened with the proper tests at appropriate intervals. All of this information will inform which screening tests you receive routinely. Fortunately, advancements have been made in screening tests for breast cancer, while women should also bear in mind that they can do something every month that’s quick and simple, to ensure that they catch any abnormality promptly.
Breast self-exams should be done monthly and involve a manual exam where you note any changes in the feel or appearance of your breasts and report them to your doctor. There’s an excellent guide for doing breast self-exams on the breastcancer.org website.
Scheduling your mammogram at BRRH is easy. Simply call (828) 766-1760 to book your appointment. You might even want to join in the trend where women are scheduling their mammograms in groups so they’re all accountable, and then planning a fun activity afterwards.
Should a woman receive a breast cancer diagnosis, we are well-equipped to see her through treatment and recovery as well. BRRH offers infusion services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, as well as an on-site lab and pharmacy.
The main goal is to find any breast cancer as early as possible, because that’s when it’s easiest to treat. We put so much emphasis on getting screened because the earlier a woman is treated, the more likely she is to become one of more than 3.8 million survivors in the United States alone.
Breast cancer prevention starts by talking to your primary care physician at your wellness exam and assessing your risk. From there, you can determine how often you should be screened and any lifestyle changes you might need to make. We’re honored to be here for our community no matter what care you need, and we are dedicated to provide the best in preventive screening for breast cancer, as well as excellent care after a diagnosis.
I’d also like to share information about another important event BRRH is involved in this October. In our ongoing efforts to do all we can to reduce opioid misuse in our community, we are partnering with local law enforcement to sponsor a Crush the Crisis prescription medication take back event. It takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, right here at the hospital, at 78 Broad St. in Spruce Pine. Any prescription medications will be accepted; however, we will not be able to accept lancets, needles, syringes, inhalers or liquids. You can learn more by calling (833) 582-1970. Events like these are helping to make our community safer.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
