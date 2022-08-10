In mid-afternoon on the last day of July, 14 Avery County locals, summer residents and tourists just passing through filled two Park Service picnic tables full of colorful and exotic-mushrooms. As the announcement in The Avery Journal promised, the foray at the Linville Falls Picnic Ground turned up edibles, as well as poisonous, and inedible but nonpoisonous specimens. The fungi made the fun, so to speak.
Alexander commercial mushroom grower Pete Whelihan and his wife, Carol, dispersed the forayers throughout the Linville Falls Picnic Grounds on the Blue Ridge Parkway, each equipped with a wire basket or paper bag. For about an hour, small groups formed and split up as couples, families, soloers (there were no strangers) who had no trouble at all finding boletes, Russula, lactarians, deer, coral, birds-nest, and an array of fungi from the humongous down to the tiniest wee little specimens; and some that defied identification. Mr. Pete, the Fun-Guy, as usual, found himself plied with excited questions about the incoming harvest.
Pete and Carol arranged the crop on two tables by botanical classifications. A few forayers returned with bunches of silvery stems of the Indian Pipe. Alas, Pete informed them this was one of nature’s eerie anomalies, the plant that grows without chlorophyl, known also as “ghost flower.” But the pipes made it into the many group photographs taken of the organic tapestry on the pine needle strewn tables.
“I’ve never seen such a variety of genus and family on a foray before," said Pete.
With the weather that week ranging from light afternoon thunderstorms to nightly deluges, conditions were perfect for the foray. Rarely do the Friends of Linville Gorge-sponsored summer forays turn up no edible mushrooms. This hunt provided a delicious panful of chanterelles, broiled by Pete and Carol with some of their My-Co farm-grown Lion’s Mane and Oyster varieties. Mycophiles, or “mushroom lovers,” sampled with toothpicks what had probably sprouted from its underground mycelium web early that morning.
Our weather promises to remain highly favorable for producing area fungi, and the group expressed a wish to foray in or along the Linville Gorge on the next outing. Friends’ event coordinator Chris Blake will post a welcome to the next free event in The Avery Journal soon. Notice will also appear on the Linville Falls Community bulletin board by the post office.
“Remember,” says self-styled gorge guru Blake, “it’s the little kids that get the biggest thrill from the mushroom hunt. They’re down closer to the action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.