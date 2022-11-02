INDIANAPOLIS — Avery County is now home to four National FFA Talent Competition winners.
Boone and Church was one of 30 acts to be accepted into the competition in Indianapolis. Jaxton Boone and Eli Church are freshman at ACHS, Ethan Church is a senior at ACHS and Walker Boone is a freshman in college. Walker Boone and Ethan Church competed in the National FFA Talent Competition last year, but did not make it into the top three acts. This year, they were joined by their brothers, and they didn’t just make the top three, but they won the entire competition.
“We were very excited and thankful for this opportunity,” Ethan Church said. “We want to give God all the glory.”
FFA advisor Dewayne Krege said that this year the tandem focused on improving Boone and Church’s audience engagement and onstage performance. As far as music talent goes, he said, they’ve got plenty, so they were looking for that extra push to advance further than they went last year.
“I am so honored to be the FFA advisor alongside Gretchen Blackburn for the Boone and Church boys and many others who went to Indianapolis,” Krege said.
Boone and Church performed at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Indianapolis Colts play, Ethan Church said. Their performance was streamed on ffa.org and broadcast on RFD-TV. After it was announced that the group won on Friday, Oct. 28, they were invited to play during the American FFA Degrees ceremony the next day, which was also broadcast both online and on RFD-TV. One of the members of Boone and Church will be invited to judge next year’s talent competition.
When Boone and Church came home on Sunday, Oct. 30, they were met at the Tennessee border by a bus of students, Sheriff Mike Henley and a few others to escort them back to ACHS. People lined the streets along the route with signs congratulating the boys on their achievement. At the high school, there was a “Pack the Commons” event where around 100 friends, family and community members welcomed Boone and Church home.
“We want to thank everybody who supported us, Avery County especially,” Ethan Church said. “We couldn’t do it without everybody’s support and prayers.”
Along with the support from their community, the members of Boone and Church attribute their success and talents to God.
“They are truly just phenomenal young Christian men,” Krege said.
