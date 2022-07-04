ALTAPASS — The Orchard at Altapass is pleased to present an author and artist from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
Julia Nunnally Duncan will be signing her books A Neighborhood Changes and A Place That Was Home; partner Steve Duncan will be exhibiting his rustic woodwork, particularly his intricately carved walking sticks.
Julia Nunnally Duncan is an award-winning Western North Carolina author of 10 books of poetry and prose. Our State magazine praised her compilation of essays, A Place That Was Home, as "detailed and honest personal anecdotes (that) capture a life of simplicity in the former textile town she calls home." Poet, short story writer and novelist Ron Rash calls her "one of North Carolina's finest poets." Julia is a frequent essay contributor to Smoky Mountain Living Magazine, Good Old Days, and Self-Reliance. Her poems and personal essays reflect upon people and events from her 1960s upbringing and life in McDowell County.
A native of the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, Steve Duncan works with native local hardwoods, incorporating their natural characteristics into freehand images. He has exhibited at the North Carolina and Florida state fairs and was a working artist for The Gallery at Grove Park Inn in Asheville for more than 20 years.
Visitors may purchase books for signing or bring copies for Julia to add her name. This is one in a series of book signings that will appear throughout the season. The exhibition and discussion with Steve make this an event that will appeal to all ages.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard and educational venue protecting and preserving both the ecosystem and heritage of the region. The Orchard's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, is family and pet friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. Buses are welcome. For more information, click to www.altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
