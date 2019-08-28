RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and its partners will make a final push for this year’s “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign over Labor Day weekend.
The annual multi-agency initiative works to ensure than North Carolinians can travel safely on the road and on the water during summer holidays. Law enforcement officers aim to help discourage impaired operation of vehicles and vessels throughout the holiday weekend. In North Carolina, a driver or boat operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08 is subject to arrest.
“Labor Day weekend always brings lots of boaters to the water,” said Lt. Sam Craft. “More boats can lead to more opportunities for accidents. If you do decide to drink alcohol while on the road or on the water, be sure to designate a driver and return home safely.”
Drinking affects the skills necessary to operate a boat, including:
• Peripheral vision and ability to focus
• Judgment and rational decision-making
• Balance and equilibrium
• Coordination and reaction time
The Commission’s Preserve Your Life campaign reminds all boaters to put on a life jacket before entering a vessel. Wearing a life jacket is a simple safety precaution that can prevent tragedy from happening in the event of an accident.
Night boating typically increases during holiday weekends, which requires boaters to use caution and to be on high alert due to reduced visibility. Inland lighting rules are in effect and water skiing is prohibited between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise. Personal watercraft are prohibited on state waters between sunset and sunrise.
Learn more about enjoying North Carolina’s waterways by clicking to ncwildlife.org/boating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.