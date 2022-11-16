NEWLAND — After a personal concert from 2022 National FFA Talent Competition winners Boone and Church, Avery County Board of Education heard School Improvement Team presentations from three ACS principals at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The board recognized Ethan Church, Eli Church, Walker Boone and Jaxton Boone for their achievement at the National FFA Talent Competition, which took place October 26-29 in Indianapolis. The band started the meeting out by playing a few songs for everyone in attendance, followed by a few words from parent Lynn Church, who expressed his pride in the boys and his gratitude toward the board and teachers for their support.
“Their talent exceeds anything beyond what I can teach in the classroom,” said Gretchen Blackburn, FFA advisor at ACHS. “It comes through in their music, and it comes through in their faces and their love for Christ. You see it every single day. I can’t take any credit for that. These guys are unbelievable students. Their talent and their passion for what they do is just unbelievable.”
The board also recognized Jackson Jones, a fifth-grade student at Banner Elk Elementary School, with the Above and Beyond award. Jones wanted to learn more about coding, so he pushed to start a coding club at BES. The club’s first meeting had more than 30 students in attendance, and other elementary schools in the area are working on forming coding clubs as well. Jones’ family attended the meeting, as well as BES Principal Justin Carver.
“Jackson has a passion for learning and inspiring others with his kind heart,” board chairman John Greene read from the award.
Last, but not least, in terms of recognitions, the board awarded Kaye Reinhofer of Kaye’s Kitchen its fourth quarter Avery Board of Education Friends of Education Award. Reinhofer and her husband provide a lot of support to the school system, doing things like preparing the meals for Friday night home football games. Reinhofer could not make it to the meeting, so ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman went to Kaye’s Kitchen before the meeting to give her the award in person.
“She goes above and beyond on a regular basis to support our schools and our students,” Brigman said. “Her husband is out there with track and field activities all the time. They do so many things behind the scenes and never expect anything in return.”
Avery County High School, Cranberry Middle School and Freedom Trail Elementary were all scheduled to give their School Improvement Team presentations at the meeting. Each plan consisted of four main goals or areas to improve on. Ricky Ward, principal at ACHS, began with his presentation.
Ward’s plan strives to improve student achievement, attendance, culture at ACHS and support for new teachers. Attendance has been an issue across the county, Ward said, and he hopes that improving communication with parents and reinstating the automated phone call system that goes out when a student misses school will alleviate this issue. Additionally, internships are a great way to get kids interested in school, Ward said. Mental health of students plays a role in their attendance as well, and Ward said that the high school’s counselors are working extremely hard to address the needs of the students.
The high school introduced the Leader in Me program this year, which is a way to inspire students to be leaders and encourage them to engage within the school community. The high school is focusing on giving students a voice and a say in what goes on at the school, something that it has been accomplishing by allowing students to organize and operate areas like clubs, programs and pep rallies. Ward stated that the idea behind this movement is that students are more likely to want to be at school if they feel as though they’re a part of something.
In terms of student achievement, Ward said that he wants to see the school’s growth increase. They have implemented diagnostic testing that gives the staff feedback on where the students are academically throughout the year. Freshman seminars have also made a huge difference in the academic realm, he said, providing a lot of support to students, typically during their first semester of high school, and teaching them things such as how to study, how to set good habits, how to treat other people and how to overall be a successful student. Student services and the career center have also made a huge difference, and the school plans to begin scheduling classes early so the staff can be intentional about meeting with every student and taking their time to make sure everyone is in the right classes, he said. Ensuring that the students’ needs, as well as their wants, are met when it comes to scheduling classes is something Ward said he believes is very important and will make a difference as well.
Lastly, Ward wants to ensure that new teachers are getting all of the support that they need in order to succeed. He has met with the teachers in big groups, and plans to continue to meet with them individually. Each new teacher has a mentor within the high school, and the administration within the school wants to continue to find ways to support them best, Ward said.
At Cranberry Middle School, principal Jamie Johnson wants to get the school back to where it was before Covid. One of Johnson’s biggest points of emphasis was on the school’s CTE program, which includes career exploration for sixth graders, financial exploration for seventh graders and pathways and college awareness for eighth graders.
Through a series of modules, students at CMS can learn about specific pathways and career fields that translate directly into classes that are offered at the high school. For example, the school’s Paxton Patterson lab has many stations that allows students to learn activities such as how to use a 3D printer, check for a pulse, wire switches, grow plants, draw blood or put up drywall, just to name a few skills.
In addition, the school’s Multi-Tiered Systems of Support team meets monthly to ensure they are doing everything they can in order to meet the needs of all students, especially students who have disabilities. The staff recently introduced WIN time, which stands for “What I Need.” WIN time is a 45-minute block at the end of the day Monday-Thursday for tutoring and remediation, Johnson said. It’s a structured and scheduled time to meet with students and provide extra support, he said.
Johnson would also like to see an increase in the number of student referrals to services CMS provides. Though it sounds counterintuitive, he explained that he wants the students to be aware of the resources that they have at their disposal, and he wants the CMS staff to continue to work to identify students in need of certain services so they can receive the support they need.
Lastly, Johnson wants the school to utilize more A+ personnel and resources, establish partnerships with other A+ middle schools, have all of the teachers complete studies about trauma-informed instruction and continue to use Multi-Tiered Systems of Support to create more focused core instruction and specific interventions as needed.
Emily Dellinger, principal at Freedom Trail Elementary School, presented her School Improvement Team plan last. To begin, Dellinger explained how she wants to see the number of behavioral referrals decrease. In that same realm, she said she wants to have better documentation of behavioral referrals, allowing the staff to easily identify recurring or chronic behaviors and how they are addressed.
Dellinger wants to increase the number of students on or above grade level in reading. Her plan is to do this through continuing the use of programs such as Letterland and Flyleaf, as well as implementing school-wide intervention blocks, similar to the WIN blocks Johnson described at CMS. Alongside reading, she also wants to increase proficiency in math among her students. The proficiency is measured by a program called iReady, which she wants to use in all grade levels. After school math tutoring will also be a way to increase the students’ proficiency in math, she said.
Finally, Dellinger stated that she wants to continue the Ron Clark Academy House System, which they began this year at Freedom Trail. In this program, each student is sorted into one of four “houses,” where they engage in a friendly competition with the other houses to earn the most points. At Freedom Trail, this is a way to ensure that every student feels like they have somewhere to belong, Dellinger said, and the students absolutely love it. Banner Elk Elementary School also implemented the RCA House System this year, and both Dellinger and BES principal Justin Carver agreed that it’s been a game-changer for their schools.
Some upcoming important dates that were mentioned at the meeting are as follows:
- November 24-25: Thanksgiving holiday
- December 8: Banner Elk Elementary School’s “Willy Wonka Musical” at 6:30 p.m.
- December 8: Riverside Elementary School’s Christmas Program at Temple Baptist Church
- December 16: End of the second Nine Weeks
- December 19 to January 2: Christmas Break for staff and students
Avery County Board of Education will meet next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.