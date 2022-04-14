NEWLAND — Winding down the school year, the Avery County Board of Education met to confirm plans to finish out the year strong.
The board confirmed dates for a handful of school field trips, including trips to an Envirothon for Cranberry Middle School and Avery County High School, and that the current school week would be abbreviated with time off for Good Friday and the following week for Spring Break, but the two biggest dates to remind the audience about were centered on the high school.
On May 1, the county will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the renovated Avery County High School. Rob Johnson with Boomerang Design appeared to present the Board of Education an update on the finishing touches at the high school, noting that a punch list of more than 900 items has been whittled down to the teens and is expected to drop to single digits in the coming weeks as final inspections, walkthroughs and touches like landscaping are put into place.
Secondly, board chairman John Greene reminded the audience that graduation is planned for May 26 at MacRae Meadows on Grandfather Mountain, thanks to the generous offer of the space from Jesse Pope and the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
Before seniors cross the stage in May, Avery County Schools confirmed that its annual prom will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight on April 30 at the Hugh Chapman Center in Linville. Superintendent Dan Brigman said that prom is planned to end at midnight and should not interfere with the Mountain Electric Cooperative planned power outage which is scheduled to begin at midnight.
Moving from end of the year plans to next year, the board heard from Newland Elementary School’s principal Ken Townsend and Missy Waycaster to discuss the school’s improvement plan. Over the last few ACBOE meetings, school administrators and teachers from around the county have presented at board meetings to share school improvement plans, successes and goals for the upcoming year.
Waycaster outlined three main goals the school hopes to focus on — increasing the number of students on grade level by a minimum of 10 percent, conducting staff professional development and increasing student assessments for Exceptional Children students by 10 percent by June 2023, as measured by scores on iReady and Checkin-In.
For progress, Waycaster reported a variety of learning and professional development opportunities teachers and staff will participate in throughout the summer and fall. Lastly, she said that some struggles the school are encountering include navigating the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) process, limited hours and maintaining active community and parent participation.
Townsend said that with a school day on the shorter end — starting at 7:50 a.m. and ending at 2:25 p.m., the faculty and staff don’t have much time to have one-on-one interventions with struggling students, since they are already working hard to fit all of the core content into the school day. Having just 15 or 20 more minutes a day, Townsend said, could help alleviate this problem and help the school address MTSS struggles.
Waycaster said Newland Elementary School has a handful of items to celebrate as well, such as first-grade teacher Mrs. Alisha Johnson winning Newland Elementary’s 2022 Teacher of the Year and the first overnight field trips for fourth and fifth grades since 2019.
Lastly, the board tidied up some business for the summer, approving various summer camps use of school buses and amending the budget to include grants and state funds that the county continues to receive for the next school year.
The next meeting of the Avery County Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. on May 9 — instead of May 10 — at the Board of Education office on Cranberry Street.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
