TOE RIVER — The Toe Valley Soup Ministry is looking forward to celebrating another successful year for our ministry with great bluegrass music provided by members of the Wiseman Family and friends and a bowl of soup beans and cornbread afterward. Join us at Pine Grove UMC, located at 53 Pine Grove Rd.
The Wiseman Family has been a huge bluegrass influence to many and certainly a very important part of our community for many, many years, and their willingness to donate their time and talent to this celebration is amazing. So many thanks to them.
The Soup Ministry was started in 2009, prepared at Mt. Zion UMC and was called “Soups On,” and was soon joined by Pine Grove and Vance Memorial UMC churches. These people recognized there were many people in the region who struggled financially or were shut-in, sick or elderly who could use a soup meal. It began with three or four slow cookers of soup and people coming into the church to eat. As it started to grow in number, the ministry was moved from Mt. Zion to Pine Grove, who had a bigger kitchen and area for folks to come in and eat. You could come in to eat and fellowship or pick up a meal to take home.
After a couple more years the group realized there were many people not able to come in to eat or pick up the meal, so it began to deliver meals to their homes.
Over the years the ministry has had help from folks from Whites Memorial, Mt. Calvary and Green Valley Baptist churches. Since it was truly a community endeavor, the name was changed to The Toe Valley Soup Ministry.
From a ministry that started out with a few slow cookers of soup to six large cookers of soup and seven routes, Toe Valley Soup Ministry serves an average of 135 to 140 people each meal. The Soup Ministry has grown over the years and been blessed.
