AVERY COUNTY — The Blue Ridge Relay passed through the High Country on Sept. 6 and 7, as 1,500 runners made their way toward the race’s finish line in Asheville.
The grueling, 208-mile race meandered through the High Country’s roadways, starting in Grayson Highlands, Va., and passing through West Jefferson, Blowing Rock, Linville and Newland, among other locations — ultimately crossing the finish line in Asheville.
Race Director Ken Sevensky said around 190 teams registered for this year’s relay, with an estimated 2,000 runners taking part in segments of varying length.
According to the Relay’s course map, legs two to 10 were ran in Ashe, legs 11 to 13 in Watauga and legs 14 to 19 in Avery.
Runners traveled through Newland and the Avery County area during the evening hours on Sept. 6.
Asheville Running Collective finished first in the race with a time of 19 hours, 32 minutes and 21 seconds.
