SPRUCE PINE – Blue Ridge Regional Hospital recently held an event at the hospital to proclaim October as Paint the Town Pink month. The proclamation was created to help raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of getting breast cancer screenings. Leaders from surrounding communities were there to sign the proclamation. The event also included an all-pink fashion show from the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital employees.
“Research has shown that taking advantage of early detection methods such as mammography and clinical breast exams could help drop the cancer rate by as much as 30 percent,” said Tonia Hale, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. “The goal of this event is to encourage all women aged 40 and older, to have their annual mammogram and to raise money to provide mammography to uninsured and underserved women in our community.”
In addition to Tonia W. Hale, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, the proclamation was signed by Charles Vines, Mayor of Bakersville and Darla Harding, Mayor of the town of Spruce Pine. During the event, Valerie Hollifield, a breast cancer survivor, shared her story.
“I have a lot to live for and I want to be able to be here for our kids and grandkids, so I continue to get my yearly mammogram,” said Hollifield. “Most importantly, my Heavenly Father was faithful to me when I need him the most.”
The chance of a woman having invasive breast cancer some time during her life is a little less than 1-in-8. The chance of dying from breast cancer is 1-in-35, and the National Cancer Institute estimates in the United States more than 200,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and about 40,000 people will die. Only lung cancer accounts for more cancer deaths in women.
Mission Health provides 3D mammography in all of its locations. To book a mammogram appointment at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, call (828) 766-1760.
About Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, a member of Mission Health, an operating division of HCA Healthcare, is a community hospital serving Mitchell, Yancey, lower Avery and upper McDowell counties. Located in Spruce Pine, NC, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital is a Critical Access Hospital operating 25 beds. Blue Ridge Regional Hospital offers medical specialties including emergency services, prenatal and postnatal obstetrical care, wound clinic, cardiac stress testing, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs, nuclear medicine, 3D mammography, endoscopy services, critical care, rehabilitation services and fitness center, cancer services, orthopedics, general surgical services, pediatrics and family medicine, and walk-in, non-emergency care at Mission My Care Now Spruce Pine. For more information, please visit missionhealth.org/blueridge.
