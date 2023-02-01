As we enter 2023, it is an ideal time to acknowledge the fact that January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and to remember that women’s health services are an important part of the care we provide at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH). We are able to offer women in our region advanced preventive and diagnostic care, enabled by the powerful combination of expert providers and state-of-the-art medical technology.
During each phase of a woman’s life, getting routine health screenings such as mammograms, Pap tests, and HPV tests are critical. Most know that a mammogram screens for breast cancer, while a Pap test is a quick and painless screening that looks for cellular abnormalities in the cervix (the lower part of the uterus that connects it to the vagina). An HPV test detects the human papillomavirus, which can cause cervical cell changes.
HPV affects most people at some point in their lives, and though there are hundreds of types of the virus, certain strains are known to lead to cervical and throat cancers. The HPV vaccine is successful at preventing infection from the types of HPV that are most frequently associated with cervical cancer. The vaccination is recommended for boys and girls at around age 11-12, but women who never received one can get vaccinated up to age 45.
More good news is that because we have the HPV test in addition to the vaccination, as well as the Pap test available, women’s cervical cancers are up to 93% preventable, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Pap tests are recommended for women 21 and older, but how often one should be screened is determined by an individual’s medical history, age, and other factors. Therefore, the timing of this screening is something that should be discussed with your provider during your annual well-woman visit.
We also know that a yearly mammogram is another of the most important screenings a woman can receive. Now, the age of first mammogram and frequency guidelines differ among some of the most well-known institutions in the field, such as the American Cancer Society, the CDC, and the American College of Radiologists, so it is best to speak with your primary care provider or OB/GYN about the best schedule for you.
We are also proud that BRRH now has a new, state-of-the-art ultrasound machine, which allows us to perform follow-up testing if a mammogram shows an abnormality. Later this spring, we will be getting a new MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine, which is an important diagnostic tool for women with dense breasts. Dense breast tissue contains more glandular and fibrous connective tissue and less fatty breast tissue. It can be harder to detect tumors in dense breast tissue, so combining an MRI with a mammogram helps to better detect abnormalities for patients with dense breast tissue. Having all of these tools means that we can offer the most advanced breast screening services to women in our region.
BRRH also provides advanced prenatal and postnatal care that allows our patients who are either expectant mothers or new mothers to get their care close to home, right here in Spruce Pine. Obstetric patients have access to OB/GYNs, Nurse Practitioners, and Midwives. This is especially important because research has found that when pregnant women are able to access care without the burden of lengthy trips to get to their caregivers, it lessens their stress and leads to more positive birth experiences and outcomes. Our own Dr. Margaret Sullivan, OB/GYN at Mission Women’s Care in both Spruce Pine and McDowell, is having her own research on this topic published in the upcoming March issue of the clinical journal Midwifery.
Later in life, women can partner with their primary care providers and/or gynecologists to address the broad range of symptoms that often accompany menopause. These may include everything from sleep problems and hot flashes to mood swings and weight gain. Our emphasis on customized care means that your doctor can create a treatment plan that is designed for you and you alone.
The women in our community are in the best hands when they come to BRRH for care — no matter which stage of life they are in — whether it is for a routine screening, prenatal care, postnatal care, or help with managing menopause symptoms. Our providers are deeply committed to women’s wellness, bringing clinical expertise, compassion, and a continual commitment to improving the care experience.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
