Our hearts perform the lifelong job of efficiently pumping oxygen and nutrient-rich blood through our bodies and carrying carbon dioxide and waste away. Despite our need for a properly functioning heart, many Americans’ heart health is not what it should be. Heart disease is an alarming epidemic that has been the No. 1 killer in the United States since 1950. Heart disease causes a death every 34 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Despite the sobering statistics around heart disease, there are many lifestyle changes we can make to slash our heart disease risk — and the risk of serious conditions like heart attack and heart failure, which are life-altering. These changes are the most frequently recommended steps that doctors advise that their patients take to avoid heart disease and other serious conditions, including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and stroke.
Adopting healthy living habits is an incredibly powerful way to support your heart health and extend your life. What do we mean when we cite a healthy lifestyle as critical to your good health? This is an umbrella term that encompasses heart-healthy eating, daily physical activity, and effective stress management.
Eating healthy is excellent for your heart, and your healthy diet is something you can discuss with your doctor. A balanced and healthy diet that focuses on plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, certain seafood, and fats that are heart-healthy, like olive oil. Eating well also means avoiding fast foods, processed foods like sugar, and foods high in fat. Drinking alcohol in moderation is also important.
In terms of daily movement, aim for 150 minutes each week of moderate exercise — where you work up a slight sweat. This is attainable, as it works out to 30 minutes of exercise, five days per week. You don’t have to jump “all in” immediately if this level of activity is not something you are used to. The important thing is just to get moving regularly and increase your activity gradually.
Remember that it’s not necessary for you to run marathons to improve your heart health. Walking, jogging, mowing the lawn, and dancing to your favorite music all count toward your recommended 150 minutes per week.
We know that being overwhelmed with stress is another factor that has been shown to contribute to heart disease. While most of us experience some type of stress, we can tame it by working toward better work/life balance and releasing it through exercise. Other stress relievers are spending time with family and friends, enjoying your favorite hobbies, and creating non-negotiable protective boundaries around your downtime.
At first, these habits may feel challenging if they are not something you have been used to. However, there are many ways to make them as painless as possible, from taking a hike with a friend or choosing a new heart-healthy recipe that includes ingredients and spices that may be new to you, but delicious nonetheless.
The primary goal of adopting this heart-healthy lifestyle is to prevent a heart attack from happening in the first place, but if you or someone you love does suffer a heart attack or stroke, you must still concentrate on building a healthy lifestyle, even though you will likely need to adopt a medication regimen as well.
An essential element of recovery for these patients is Blue Ridge Regional Hospital’s (BRRH) Cardiac Rehabilitation program, which is designed for those who have had a heart or lung problem resulting in a decrease of physical performance, such as exercising. The program offers a combined approach, addressing nutrition and psychological issues, with the primary focus of a prescribed and monitored exercise regimen.
Fortunately, cardiac rehab is covered by insurance and anyone who has experienced a setback due to heart or lung issues is strongly encouraged to participate. A special bonus that participants receive is connection with others who have also suffered from similar issues and understand what you’re going through.
Whether you are working to improve your health and lower your risk of a heart event or recovering from one and looking to ensure a healthier future, partnering with your provider is vital. Together, you can monitor important health measurements that tell us a lot about your heart health, including your weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol. They are also happy to answer any questions about how best you can pursue a heart-healthy lifestyle.
Also, I am pleased to announce that Dr. Randell Thomas has been named our new Cardiac Rehab Medical Director, the latest achievement in his accomplished medical career. BRRH and our patients are fortunate to have his talents and compassion as the program goes forward, helping patients.
It is not an understatement to say that a healthy lifestyle is superior to any pill when it comes to preventing heart attack and stroke. Living a healthy life means that you are taking the best care of your future self. Whether you are in conversation with your provider about what you can do to improve or maintain your heart health, or recovering from a heart event or stroke, BRRH is with you every step of the way.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.