The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast boast many towns with vibrant outdoor scenes and access to world-class adventure. In August and September readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine will select their favorites to ultimately crown the region’s best towns for outdoor adventure.
The magazine’s staff narrowed the field to 100 contenders for the 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest. They are mountain biking destinations, whitewater oases, climbing paradises, hiking havens, booming craft beer epicenters, and live music hot spots.
Starting August 8, readers can select the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001+), medium town (population 16,001 to 75,000), small town (population 3,001 to 16,000), and tiny town (population less than 3,000).
Round 1- Aug. 8 to 22
Round 2- Aug. 23 to 29
Round 3- Aug. 30 to Sept. 6
The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.
“The Blue Ridge is full of towns that offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” says editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris. “We’re excited for our readers to once again help us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”
Vote for your favorite adventure towns starting August 8 by visiting https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns. For more information, contact associate publisher Katie Hartwell at (434) 817-2755 x 25 / katie@blueridgeoutdoors.com or editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris at jedd@blueridgeoutdoors.
The 100 finalists in the adventure towns contest include (by category):
Tiny: Banner Elk, N.C., Berkeley Springs, W. Va., Blowing Rock, N.C., Blue Ridge, Ga., Bryson City, N.C., Cape Charles, Va., Cherokee, N.C., Damascus, Va., Edisto Island, S.C., Davis, W. Va., Fayetteville, W. Va., Floyd, Va., Helen, Ga., Hot Springs, N.C., Hot Springs, Va., Marlinton, W.Va., McHenry, Md., Mt. Jackson, Va., Old Fort, N.C., Park City, Ky., Shepherdstown, W.Va., St. Paul, Va., Stuart, Va., Sylva, N.C., Townsend, Tenn.
Small: Abingdon, Va., Bedford, Va., Black Mountain, N.C., Brevard, N.C., Clifton Forge, Va., Corbin, Ky., Dahlonega, Ga., Dawsonville, Ga., Elkin, N.C., Erwin, Tenn., Franklin, N.C., Galax, Va., Gatlinburg, Tenn., Hendersonville, N.C., Leonardtown, Md., Lewisburg, W. Va., Lexington, Va., Marion, Va., Prestonsburg, Ky., Somerset, Pa., Summersville, W. Va., Thurmont, Md., Travelers Rest, S.C., Waynesville, N.C., Wytheville, Va.
Medium: Annapolis, Md., Beckley, W. Va., Boone, N.C., Bristol, Va./Tenn., Charlottesville, Va., Cumberland, Md., Danville, Va., Evans, Ga., Frankfort, Ky., Frederick, Md., Fredericksburg, Va., Georgetown, Ky., Greenville, S.C., Hagerstown, Md., Harrisonburg, Va., Johnson City, Tenn., Martinsburg, W. Va., Maryville, Tenn., Morganton, N.C., Morgantown, W. Va., Richmond, Ky., Sevierville, Tenn., Spartanburg, S.C., Winchester, Va., Woodstock, Ga.
Large: Alexandria, Va., Asheville, N.C., Atlanta, Ga., Baltimore, Md., Charleston, S.C., Charlotte, N.C., Chattanooga, Tenn., Chesapeake, Va., Clarksville, Tenn., Columbia, S.C.. Columbus, Ga., Knoxville, Tenn., Lexington, Ky., Louisville, Ky., Lynchburg, Va., Newport News, Va., Philadelphia, Pa., Pittsburgh, Pa., Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., Roanoke, Va., Roswell, Ga., Virginia Beach, Va., Wilmington, N.C., Winston-Salem, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.