Blue Ridge Healthy Families is pleased to announce the receipt of a grant from the WNC Bridge Foundation in the amount of $4,000 to provide basic items like diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, baby food, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products for families that are enrolled in their intensive home-visiting program.
This funding has allowed the group to provide these essential items to families whose access is already limited during the best of times and is now much more restricted because of the COVID-19 crisis. Laundry baskets full of these items have been delivered to the families we serve and have been received with much gratitude. Research tells us that access to these essential items can mitigate family stress as they serve as protective factors.
“We greatly appreciate the WNC Bridge Foundation partnering with Blue Ridge Healthy Families to serve those in our community who are some of our most vulnerable residents and providing a much needed bright spot during this difficult time,” according to a release.
Blue Ridge Healthy Families is an intensive home-visiting model, an affiliate member of the national Healthy Families America program, that aims to support parents in ensuring healthy childhood outcomes for their children. BRHF has been serving families in Mitchell and Yancey County since 2012 and more recently Avery County. The Healthy Families America Model was developed over 25 years and based on extensive and ongoing research, the approach is relationship-based, culturally respectful, family-centered, and grounded in the parallel process: the relationships built with parents and families serve as a model for the supporting, positive relationships we help them cultivate with their children.
BRHF offers an extensive menu of services to families and more can be learned by clicking to www.brhealthyfamilies.org.
