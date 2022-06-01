LENOIR — Members can participate in the annual meeting of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation by phone or by attending the meeting, which will be held at the corporate office on Thursday, June 23 at 4 p.m. pending no COVID health precautions go into effect at that time for large gatherings. Members may also listen and watch by livestream.
To vote on motions or ask a question during the Q&A periods, members must attend the meeting or use the call-in option by dialing 1-866-416-5215 during the meeting and entering their account number.
Members who have not already voted in director elections by mail or online by the deadline of June 15 may come to the corporate office during the annual meeting to vote or change their vote if they wish to do so.
During the annual meeting, business reports will be delivered from key board and staff members. These reports, as well as director election results, will also be shared online on the cooperative’s website and social media.
Members receive annual meeting and director election information in their May issue of Carolina Country which contains the member newsletter, "Membership Matters." The June issue provides full details of how to participate in this year’s annual meeting as well as the 2021 annual report. A director election kit is sent to each member in May. Information about director elections and the annual meeting has also been available on the cooperative’s website at www.blueridgeenergy.com/company/2022AM.
Blue Ridge serves members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, as well as parts of Alexander, Wilkes and Avery counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.