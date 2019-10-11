SPRUCE PINE — Blue Ridge Bluegrass 2019 is quickly approaching, taking place from 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The third annual festival takes place at the Buck Stove manufacturing facility. Buck Stove is located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, at 200 Ethan Allen Drive, just in time for the fall leaves to reach the peak colors. Take a Buck Stove Factory tour, explore Buck's Tiny Houses, sit in Buck Stove's Outdoor Living Rockers and Gliders.
The lineup this year includes four-time Grammy award winner David Holt with Josh Goforth, IBMA Song of the Year winners, Sideline Bluegrass, three-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Brooke Aldridge, Tim Shelton and local band Boone and Church. We take great pride in offering a variety of classic bluegrass, folk and country, and it is sure to be a day of excellent entertainment.
Blue Ridge Bluegrass offers the soul food of local food trucks, such as chili, cornbread, fresh lemonade, pastries and much more. There will be face painting for the kids, as well as local vendors for adults.
Honoring Veterans will be the focal point of this year's festival. Veteran honors will include a retired Army Commander, The Rolling Thunder will demonstrate honoring the fallen soldier, followed by an evening of great music.
It is a great opportunity to enjoy the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains, fall foliage, music and patronizing those who serve and have served this great nation.
Tickets are available for $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
For tickets and more information, click to www.buckstove.com.
