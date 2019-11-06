Following a successful event earlier this year in Avery County, Block Fest is coming to neighboring Mitchell County. BLOCK Fest® is an interactive block building experience for young children age eight months and older. The exhibit offers five different block stations for a variety of building experiences.
Stations include large and small foam blocks, wooden planks, small cube blocks, wooden unit blocks and cardboard blocks that look like bricks. BLOCK Fest is one of those wonderful opportunities for kids to learn a lot and have a great time doing it.
When young children play with blocks they are learning science and math concepts and the foundation for future science and math learning is being built. Not only do they pick up math and science concepts, but kids also learn to compromise and work with others to build something fun, and they work on their listening and cleanup skills when it’s time to move to the next block station. It’s a good day when children learn and have such a good time they don’t even realize how much they are learning.
When asked what she likes best about BLOCK Fest, Mimi Nes, Technical Assistance Specialist for the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, said, “I love the open-ended way it encourages children to be creative, solve problems and build really cool structures using only their imagination.”
Join us for BLOCK Fest at Spruce Pine First Presbyterian Church 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, and/or 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 16. This is a free event. For more information, call the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at (828) 682-0047 or (828) 733-2899, email cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.org or click to BlueRidgeChildren.org.
