As I have spent time this week thinking about what it means to be a Christian, it hit me when I opened the Pages app on my iPad to work on a schedule I was making. The file is simply titled “Blank” until you change the name, and it hit me, that is how God views us when we accept Christ.
When we come to the realization that Christ died for our sins and we accept Him as our Savior, we are presented with a blank slate, a fresh start, a future that is unblemished by our dark past. We are no longer slaves to the sin that has tied us down for so long, and we now have a future with Him.
“As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.” (Psalms 103:12 KJV)
If God has removed our sins from us as far as the east is from the west, we have nothing that we should hold on to to keep us from moving forward. If God has cleared our slate, then I feel we can learn a couple lessons from this. First, we see that nothing can keep us from the love and mercy of God.
Second, we see that we should be as forgiving of others as Christ is of us. Romans tells us, “Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? (Romans 8:34, 35 KJV),” so we know that nothing can keep us from the love He has for us.
In Philippians we are instructed, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. (Philippians 2:5, 7, 8 KJV).” If we have the same mind as Christ, forgiveness should come naturally.
This week, make an effort to accept the gift given to you of a blank slate, and offer the same to others. If we can all move forward as one, we can all benefit from the rewards of Christian living, and we can find hope in this life. We can not move forward as the body of Christ if we hold grudges, if we fail to forgive, and if we hold on to our failures. Embrace the blank slate, and offer it freely to others today.
Phillip Greene has been Pastor at Newland Christian Church since 2016. He is active in the local community as a coach and public address announcer for Avery County athletics. His devotions are available by clicking to phillipgreene.wordpress.com.
