AVERY COUNTY — Black Box Dance from Raleigh NC was in Avery County for an entire county Cartwheels grant provided by the NC Arts Council. The group was stationed at Banner Elk A+ school for class workshops in Prek-5th grade for two days. Every class rotated through a 30-minute session to work with dance and movement in regard to emotions, weather, and science content areas.
On Wednesday afternoon, April 20, teachers from across the county were invited for a two-hour workshop after school to demonstrate how to infuse dance into content standards. Teachers had a great time collaborating and constructing dances around emotions and weather.
BBDT then performed for more than 500 students at Cranberry Middle (also A+) with Freedom Trail Elementary and Riverside Elementary joining. Later that afternoon, the group went to Avery High School and hosted Avery Middle School (Also A+ school) for a 6th-to 12th-grade performance.
Finally, on Friday, April 22, they came back home to Banner Elk and participated in our Friday Jam session and hype session with chants and then performed for Banner Elk, Crossnore Elementary and Newland Elementary schools with close to 400 students attending.
"Michelle and her team are family here. They know our school, our community and our teachers trust them. The work they get out of our students and teachers are unmatched anywhere. I consider them school members and family. We are currently working on funding and grants to have them back next year," BES Principal Justin Carver said. “Thank you to the NC Arts Council and the work the continue to provide for rural schools like ours. Their grants give us exposure to arts that we do not have access to here due to location. Without these grants and NC general assembly funding these programs would not happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.